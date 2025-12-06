The Game's Fans Question Kendrick Lamar Diss Rumors From New Mixtape

The Game just dropped his new Mike & Keys-produced Gangsta Grillz mixtape Every Movie Needs A Trailer, and his bars caught a lot of attention. One particular track caused a stir due to its reference to Candace Owens, but a handful of other ones fueled long-standing Kendrick Lamar beef rumors.

Before we get into that, though, a massive grain of salt is in order. After all, The Game just spoke on Kendrick Lamar during a recent interview, claiming he wanted to sign him back in the day. Also, Jayceon Taylor ranked K.Dot above him on his best Los Angeles rappers list, and he has been very praiseful to the former TDE artist many times in the past.

Still, The Game's solid relationship with Kendrick's sworn rival Drake, plus a few battle-related discrepancies here and there, have fueled a lot of speculation that he actually dislikes Lamar or is going at him for whatever reason.

As for what's new with this new mixtape, YoEqTV provided a few theories on Twitter. While there are some interesting interpretations and coincidences, at the end of the day, it's very unlikely that any of these were intentional shots.

Did The Game Diss Kendrick Lamar?

Regardless, it's interesting to try to connect the dots. For example, on "AmeriKKKa's Nightmare," The Game references Drake and complains about fake aspects of the game, but later makes a neutral reference to Dot and GNX. On "Chrome Hearts," he raps about being the Los Angeles King and how "a n***a y'all thought was king ain't gon' do nothing about it." Also, "Left Out" had YoEqTV comparing both Compton lyricists' flows.

All in all, these connections are flimsy at best, and frankly, completely unfounded at worst. For one, there's a shoutout to Dot on the track "Can I." As such, The Game's relationship with Kendrick Lamar seems as distantly respectful and inconsequential as it's ever been. So folks calling for a back-and-forth or celebrating this attack might be getting ahead of themselves.

