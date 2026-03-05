"Insiders" Claim Drake's "ICEMAN" Has Officially Been Delayed

BY Zachary Horvath
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake fans are definitely not going to be thrilled about this, but ultimately, we will have to wait and see what happens to be sure.

According to some allegedly trustworthy sources, ICEMAN by Drake isn't coming out this week. In late February, there were a few people of this nature claiming that we could be receiving this album by March 6. Well, that is no longer the case (if that even was a real possibility).

Per INSIDER HUB on X, the account, who's followed by other noteworthy rap social media pages like Kurrco, swear up and down that ICEMAN is being delayed. "Drake delayed 1000% confident in our source," the account said hours ago.

"You guys were supposed to get something a couple days ago. That has since been delayed," they add. The exact thing that we were slated to get our hands is unclear.

However, what it wasn't for sure (allegedly) per this account was release date related.

Replying to a fan asking about that detail they wrote, "Has nothing to do with any release date/album not being ready or anything. Sure that hasn’t changed but the first piece of it was 1000% delayed/changed."

INSIDER HUB concludes by holding the "first 'L' with pride" and that if there are any updates, they will share when they know.

If you are a little more skeptical than we are about this "official" delay, we don't blame you. However, this account has a decent track record of predicting these sorts of things.

Drake ICEMAN Leakers

In fact, in a tweet on February 8, they called that Baby Keem's album announcement was coming that same week. "BABY KEEM Album is getting officially announced this week InsiderHub leaked it first." Sure enough, we got it within the next 48 hours.

But still take this all with a grain of salt as there's still a (very slim) chance ICEMAN drops unexpectedly.

Overall, though, this "1000%" true update does come after DJ Akademiks revealed a conversation he had with Drake.

After leaking a snippet right around the release of J. Cole's The Fall-Off, Ak said his favorite artist wasn't happy he did that. "Drake is tight at me... Drake isn't that happy about it," he says. "[He] definitely didn't send it to me."

However, what we didn't know then was that the Toronto MC was allegedly being extorted by hackers wanting to leak his material. Ak claims that once he did that last month, these alleged hackers felt they were given the green light to unleash the music.

But of course, Drake didn't okay Ak's teasing and that could be factoring into the alleged confirmed delay.

Zachary Horvath
