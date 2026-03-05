Domani Harris Reveals The Truth About His & King’s Role In 50 Cent Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
Domani Harris Role 50 Cent Beef
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Domani Harris attends BET Awards 2025 Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
Amid their father T.I.'s feud with 50 Cent, both Domani and King Harris went after the mogul in brutal diss tracks.

During a podcast appearance last month, T.I. accused 50 Cent of dodging a Verzuz battle they'd both agreed to. This prompted some heated back-and-forth online, and eventually, some low blows were thrown. After Fif tried to mock the trap pioneer's wife Tiny with unflattering photos, T.I. took some shots at him about his late mother. Two of his kids, King and Domani Harris, even ended up getting involved.

Both of them went after the G-Unit boss on brutal diss tracks. Domani discussed this during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. According to him, they pulled the trigger on the tracks without consulting their dad first.

"We didn't really have a conversation," he explained. "He probably would have had some input, and I would've had to choose to ignore him and go my own route. I just put it out. [...] This was how I felt, this is what was on my mind."

Domani went on to say that he understands why his father is very selective with the insults he dishes out, but that he handles things his own way.

King Harris 50 Cent Diss Track

Domani's remarks about the beef come shortly after T.I. discussed the beef on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. At one point in the interview, he admitted to having some regrets about his children's involvement. "I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt," he shared. "I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated."

He was referring to a t-shirt with 50 Cent's late mother on it, which King wore in the video for one of his diss tracks.

"N****s speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm / N****s p**sy, probably cross his legs and f*cking fold his arms," he raps on the track. "He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape / He trying to trick me out the streets / Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake."

