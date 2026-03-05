During a podcast appearance last month, T.I. accused 50 Cent of dodging a Verzuz battle they'd both agreed to. This prompted some heated back-and-forth online, and eventually, some low blows were thrown. After Fif tried to mock the trap pioneer's wife Tiny with unflattering photos, T.I. took some shots at him about his late mother. Two of his kids, King and Domani Harris, even ended up getting involved.

Both of them went after the G-Unit boss on brutal diss tracks. Domani discussed this during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. According to him, they pulled the trigger on the tracks without consulting their dad first.

"We didn't really have a conversation," he explained. "He probably would have had some input, and I would've had to choose to ignore him and go my own route. I just put it out. [...] This was how I felt, this is what was on my mind."

Domani went on to say that he understands why his father is very selective with the insults he dishes out, but that he handles things his own way.

King Harris 50 Cent Diss Track

Domani's remarks about the beef come shortly after T.I. discussed the beef on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. At one point in the interview, he admitted to having some regrets about his children's involvement. "I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt," he shared. "I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated."

He was referring to a t-shirt with 50 Cent's late mother on it, which King wore in the video for one of his diss tracks.