T.I. Reveals What He Really Thinks Of King Dissing 50 Cent's Mom

During a recent appearance on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, T.I. opened up about his messy feud with 50 Cent. He recalled his sons King and Domani Harris getting involved after Fif dissed their mother, Tiny, admitting that it made him proud. "The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that's here against who-the-f*ck-ever," he explained. T.I. admits, however, that there was one moment that he believes King went too far.

"I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt," he shared. "I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated... So I don’t want to see my children doing others..." T.I. is referring to a t-shirt King wore in his "Sayless" music video. It featured a photo of 50 Cent's late mother, Sabrina Jackson.

T.I. went on to shut down Ebro's claim that the beef could serve as promotion for his upcoming album, Kill The King.

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

"I don't give a f**k about that, man," he said. "I don't give a f**k about that, bro. [...] This ain't promo, $50,000 would have got it. I could have spend $50,000 for the same level of promo." T.I. added that he's over the beef and that moving forward, he'll instead be focusing on his career.

T.I. and 50 Cent have had issues with each other for years now. Their feud was reignited last month when the Atlanta rapper accused Fif of backing out of a Verzuz battle that they'd both agreed to. He claimed to have lost all respect for him as a result.