Tasha K Alleges That 50 Cent Is Working On T.I. & Tiny Documentary

While T.I. and his family have launched various diss tracks against 50 Cent, folks wonder if 50's social media trolling in response will be his only retort. Speculative rumors and unconfirmed gossip about this continues to develop, including a recent allegation from Tasha K that also involves Tip's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris.

She took to Twitter last night (Saturday, February 28) to claim that she spoke to alleged sources reportedly connected to the G-Unit mogul's team. The blogger alleged that he's working on a documentary about the Georgia couple and "their alleged drugging and assault accusations."

Of course, this doesn't have any official confirmation from either side or credible back-ups to this allegation. However, it might make sense in some fans' eyes due to 50 Cent's previous documentary work. He got a lot of flack for executive producing the Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix. So we know it's in the Queens superstar's arsenal.

However, that presumptive precedent might be what sparked these rumors in the first place. We'll see if Fif himself steps in to clarify this or if the allegation vanishes without a follow-up.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With T.I.?

For those unaware, T.I. and Tiny's allegations involve claims of sex trafficking, drugging, sexual assault, sexual battery, and more against them. While these claims remain unfounded in courts of law, a 2024 civil lawsuit did see a dismissal. They have denied all these allegations in the past, and will most likely continue to do so.

In any case, this alleged documentary rumor is the latest chapter in T.I.'s scathing beef with 50 Cent. It all happened because 50 allegedly stepped out of a Verzuz battle they agreed to, leading to disrespect online. Since then, King Harris and Domani have joined their father in dissing Curtis Jackson on wax, while he just lets his Internet trolling do the talking.

Regarding this documentary allegation, it's important to note Tasha K's past trouble with online claims. She lost a defamation suit from Cardi B. Also, this alleged documentary would get into hot legal water considering the lack of legal success from the couple's accusers. They also have 50's own past allegations of abuse to scrutinize.