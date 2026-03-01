50 Cent Gets "Nobel Beef Prize" At Miami Club Performance Amid T.I. Feud

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Nobel Beef Prize Miami Club Performance TI Feud
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rappers Bun B (left) and 50 cent (right) talk before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent isn't just beefing with T.I. these days, as he also has smoke for Jim Jones, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather, and many more.

50 Cent may not release new music very often, but he still pulls up to nightclubs to perform some of his biggest hits across his career. Although many fans want him to get in the booth to respond to disses from his current rap rival T.I. and others, he decided to extend his break from that by performing at the E11EVEN club in Miami this weekend.

Not only that, but the venue even brought out a special accolade for Fif: the "Nobel Beef Prize." As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, bottles came out with a huge cut-out of the prize and a sign that read, "Got beef?"

In addition, the G-Unit mogul posted a recap of the night on his Instagram page, which contained an interesting old quote from him plus some combative old lyrics. "I don't give a f**k," he said in the clip. "They say the person across the street that looks at you, they don't like you from across the street. Some people feel the need to go across the street to say, 'Why? I'm a good person.' I genuinely don't give a f**k about what those people feel about me across the street, because they don't care about me... I don't ever want a problem. But when they say they want a problem, I say, 'No problem.'"

We'll see if 50 Cent keeps trolling T.I. online or if he continues to speak through his money moves. It seems like many rap fans loved Tip's shots and his family's disses, but 50's not breaking a sweat over it... Or is this trying to deflect from shots that landed?

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With T.I.?

Either way, we doubt Curtis Jackson will step into the booth anytime soon. He's too busy with his performances, business endeavors, and more, but we hope we're wrong.

For those unaware, T.I.'s beef with 50 Cent stems from a settled Verzuz match-up that the latter allegedly backed out of. T.I. and his family eviscerated 50 Cent following many social media trolls, interview call-outs, and more. We'll see if there's another chapter here or if both sides feel satisfied with their contributions.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

