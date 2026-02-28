DJ Akademiks Compares 50 Cent & T.I. Beef To Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

During a livestream clip DJ Akademiks TV shared on Instagram, he broke down why he feels a comparison between the two feuds is in order. Ak started off by talking about T.I.'s family's diss tracks against 50 Cent, and whether or not both sides went too far.

"50, just like Drake, there is no sympathy for the king," he explained. "If anything, people are looking at 50 to say, 'Yeah, n***a, you're getting a taste of your own medicine.' That's the point. He's in an un-winnable position... The problem with 50 is that he's successfully bullied so many people that it took this one instance for the majority of people to not find him amusing anymore and want to see him lose. The reason why I compare Drake to 50 is that the moments when you've won so much that they want you to now catch the loss, you have to play really strategic and not just walk right into the lion's den."

From there, DJ Akademiks said T.I.'s family is beating 50 Cent rap-wise, but that Fif is more "diabolical" and doesn't care about the music. He also brought up 50 Cent's other beefs (like the Let's Rap About It podcast) as examples of him being "top five dead or alive" in beefs. Ak believes the G-Unit mogul won most of his bouts outside of the music.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With T.I.?

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with T.I. stems from 50 allegedly backing out of a Verzuz that they agreed to. He hasn't responded in the booth, and this follows a lot of social media trolling. While there are other factors in the feud now, this still seems to be the root of the disrespect.