DJ Akademiks Thinks Only One Atlanta Rapper Can Beat New York In A "Verzuz"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Only One Atlanta Rapper Beat New York Verzuz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks used the 50 Cent and T.I. beef to make a larger point about Atlanta hip-hop versus New York rap.

Atlanta icon T.I. and his family have dropped more than a few diss tracks against his New York rival 50 Cent this week, and it seems like Fif will only troll in response without getting in the booth. Maybe that will change, though, and maybe they'll actually face off in a Verzuz setting, which is the root of their beef. But DJ Akademiks thinks Tip shouldn't bother.

During his livestream, he said 50 Cent would beat T.I. in a hit-for-hit battle, but that wasn't the extent of his take. Akademiks also said that pretty much no one from Atlanta would be able to face off against NYC's best... Except for one artist.

"He not only beating T.I., everybody [in Atlanta] catching it... Except Future," Ak posited, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. He said Tip is the "King of the South," but he doesn't think his hit catalog compares to 50's.

"Atlanta, when it comes to Verzuz, leave them New York n***as alone," the commentator posited. "Y'all got mad regions y'all can compete with... Y'all ain't got no females that compete with Nicki Minaj, she's New York. And y'all don't got nobody except Future Vandross and maybe Outkast that can compete with Jay-Z, Fif, and I might throw some other people in there... Chill out. Jeezys and the T.I.s, we love y'all n***as, but come on... Y'all catching belt. Y'all got to throw Future out there. Future gon' give 20 stone cold bangers. Even then, I still think Future and 50 is 12-8."

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Why Is T.I. Beefing With 50 Cent?

For those unaware, T.I.'s beef with 50 Cent stems from 50 allegedly backing out of a Verzuz battle they agreed to. There are some other narratives to take note of, too, such as Fif's snitching allegations against Tip and some other social media trolling.

But now that T.I.'s family is dissing 50 Cent, it seems like this might devolve into a wider conversation. DJ Akademiks is thinking about the hit-for-hit face-off in a club setting with massive pop-crossover tracks, but there are many more ways to look at it.

Also, Future definitely deserves his props, and at least Outkast got a mention here. Atlanta versus New York is a tough call to make, especially with today's rap context in mind.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
TI 50 Cent Avoiding Verzuz Battle 50 Calls Him Snitch Music T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch
50 Cent_Verzuz Original Content 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Music Charlamagne Tha God Thinks T.I. Would "Wash" 50 Cent In A "Verzuz" Battle
TI Claps Back 50 Cent Snitching Accusations Music T.I. Confidently Claps Back At 50 Cent's Snitching Accusations
Comments 0