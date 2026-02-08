T.I. Confidently Claps Back At 50 Cent's Snitching Accusations

Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Rapper T.I. performs during the Big 3 games at the American Airlines Center.
T.I. still wants to settle things with 50 Cent in a "Verzuz" battle, but it seems like the G-Unit mogul would rather have online battlefields.

T.I. is going to drop his final album Kill The King soon, and he couldn't care less about what folks like 50 Cent might have to say against him amid this rollout. He's confident in his track record, his artistry, and what he's going to put out in the future, so confident clap-backs are in order.

Via Instagram, Tip shared a music video-esque clip of his new song "Let Em Know," and had words for the G-Unit mogul in the caption. "@50cent I dont fear my past Im too focused on the future. Top 20 in 2 weeks & climbing. Now #LetemKnow THAT [crown emoji] !!! I’m LOVED not LIKED. #MyGodDontPlayBoutMe," he wrote on Saturday (February 7).

For those unaware, 50 Cent recently dissed T.I. after the latter brought up his long-running Verzuz challenge to the former during a live episode of Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's Nightcap podcast. 50 responded to this discussion by pulling up two old videos of the Atlanta artist on social media.

One of them was a Crime Stoppers commercial he participated in, and the other was courtroom footage of him speaking about his friend's killer. Via his captions and the context of his disses, the Queens rapper insinuated that Tip is a snitch.

What Is 50 Cent's T.I. Beef?

As for T.I.'s Verzuz challenges for 50 Cent, he's been trying to make it happen for a long time. Here's what he most recently had to say about the subject.

"I said who I wanted. I said I wanted 50," the 45-year-old shared. "He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke. It’s cool. Now we're trying to think about other people who would do it. We mentioned [Lil] Wayne, and Wayne wouldn't be bad. I respect Wayne, I'm a Hot Boys fan. I feel like that would make some sense."

Before this, T.I. and 50 Cent didn't have much beef. But it seems like things took a turn at some point this decade over these Verzuz challenges. Although rumors persist and their dynamic seems contentious right now, Tip spoke in the past on having mutual respect and working out any potential issues. But considering 50 Cent recently trolled T.I.'s standup comedy shift, maybe we're witnessing a further escalation.

