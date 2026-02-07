50 Cent Says He Almost Responded To Jim Jones, Fabolous & More On Mixtape

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he reflected on how Capo and Fab (along with podcast cohosts Maino and Dave East) dropped a freestyle against him amid their beef. The Queens icon revealed that he almost returned to rapping and put out a mixtape in the winter that would've responded to this tension.

"I almost put a whole tape out because of the rap podcast thing," he revealed. "I never said anything about anyone if they didn't do something or we didn't have an actual issue. They responded to something that I said about them not paying their bills, which was true. They responded to that by rapping. And I’m like, ‘Okay, just because they’re rappers.’"

From there, 50 Cent dissed Jim Jones and Fabolous' approach, complaining about New York rap turning into podcasts and explaining why their shared status as artists and podcasters makes a response less pressing. "Even if I responded to those records, I think it would only be to their benefit because the artists, if you look at what they’ve done in their career and if you look at 50 Cent’s stats, there’s no way we’re supposed to be competing with each other," he shared. "For anything."

"If you’re in the business of selling music because you call yourself [being] in the music business, then the idea is to create things that sell," Fif concluded. "Make music that sells, right? If that’s not the idea, I don’t know. You can be better than me at every other idea. Because that was my only interest, making the right music and having it embraced and sold."