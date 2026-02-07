50 Cent Says He Almost Responded To Jim Jones, Fabolous & More On Mixtape

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
50 Cent Almost Responded Jim Jones Fabolous With Mixtape
Jan 18, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper and actor 50 Cent smiles for a photo before the game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent barely drops music anymore, so having him return to the booth to diss Jim Jones and Fabolous could've been either cringe or amazing.

50 Cent goes harder than most when it comes to feuding with fellow celebrities, as few other folks can turn their beef into a Super Bowl ad. However, over the years, he also learned exactly when and how to strike, and when to take a back seat and let the hate roll off his shoulders. When it comes to Jim Jones and Fabolous, the two main characters in 50's Let's Rap About It podcast beef, he almost forgot about his timing.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he reflected on how Capo and Fab (along with podcast cohosts Maino and Dave East) dropped a freestyle against him amid their beef. The Queens icon revealed that he almost returned to rapping and put out a mixtape in the winter that would've responded to this tension.

"I almost put a whole tape out because of the rap podcast thing," he revealed. "I never said anything about anyone if they didn't do something or we didn't have an actual issue. They responded to something that I said about them not paying their bills, which was true. They responded to that by rapping. And I’m like, ‘Okay, just because they’re rappers.’"

50 Cent's Beef With T.I.
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

From there, 50 Cent dissed Jim Jones and Fabolous' approach, complaining about New York rap turning into podcasts and explaining why their shared status as artists and podcasters makes a response less pressing. "Even if I responded to those records, I think it would only be to their benefit because the artists, if you look at what they’ve done in their career and if you look at 50 Cent’s stats, there’s no way we’re supposed to be competing with each other," he shared. "For anything."

"If you’re in the business of selling music because you call yourself [being] in the music business, then the idea is to create things that sell," Fif concluded. "Make music that sells, right? If that’s not the idea, I don’t know. You can be better than me at every other idea. Because that was my only interest, making the right music and having it embraced and sold."

Elsewhere, 50 Cent's also beefing with T.I., reviving snitching allegations his way after Tip once again challenged him to a Verzuz. We will see if they duck each other once again or if they actually link up to go head to head.

