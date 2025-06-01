50 Cent Wants Judge To Reopen His Bankruptcy Case To Stop Incoming Lawsuit

A woman had won $5 million from 50 Cent in 2015 for commentating a video of hers without permission, which led him to file for bankruptcy.

50 Cent may be a very rich and successful mogul today, but the path to get there was not always as easy as it looks now. For those unaware, per the USA Herald, he had filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after losing a lawsuit from Lastonia Leviston, which alleged he shared a video of hers without permission.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, the G-Unit boss now wants a federal bankruptcy judge to reopen his case. The bankruptcy court had approved his debt reorganization strategy in 2017, thus discharging all claims against him and eliminating 50 Cent's pre-bankruptcy debts.

However, the reason why he wants to reopen the case is due to a $20 million lawsuit claiming personal injury from a woman named Jahaira Rodriguez. She reportedly filed a Summons with Notice this February, over eight years since creditors' deadline to make a claim expired.

Moreover, the claim in question allegedly ties back to events that occurred before the bankruptcy filing, but the claim still reportedly saw dismissal in 2017. Despite reportedly learning of this invalidity, she persisted. A May 13 mediation did not successfully settle this, which made Fif turn to the court for possible assistance.

Capricorn Clark
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"For the avoidance of doubt, [50 Cent] denies Rodriguez’s allegations, to the extent such vague allegations can even be understood," his attorney John L. Cesaroni reportedly stated. A since-rich 50 Cent wants the court to open his case solely to dismiss this lawsuit via their previous 2017 discharge order.

Not only that, but he also seeks sanctions against Rodriguez for her moves. According to 50 Cent's legal team, they have already spent a lot to defend themselves and hope the court can prevent further financial loss. At press time, there is no hearing date for the federal bankruptcy court to deliberate on their decision. They will either reopen the case to enforce the discharge order or leave it up in the air.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is following other legal stories within hip-hop, namely the Diddy trial. Some of Sean Combs' former assistants, such as Capricorn Clark, provided witness testimony on the stand and alleged various instances of abuse, assault, and criminal activity.

