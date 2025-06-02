Druski Continues To Fight Off Strange Diddy Allegations In Court

Druski is still going viral for his hilarious skits, but more recent updates in his career are no laughing matter. For those unaware, he faces accusations in a lawsuit from a woman named Ashley Parham who alleged that he, Diddy, and Odell Beckham Jr. sexually assaulted her in 2018.

The comedian denies these allegations outright, and per AllHipHop, he and his legal team seek sanctions against Parham's lawyers Ariel Mitchell and Sean Perez. He claims they fabricated a baseless case with many contradictions and impossible alleged facts.

"Instead of conducting the legally-required diligence, Ms. Mitchell and her co-counsel, Sean Perez, recklessly put forth a story in which [Druski] – at the time a broke waiter in Georgia – somehow ended up in Orinda, California with a slew of celebrities he had not yet met in an attack supposedly orchestrated as revenge for Ms. Parham’s offhand comment that Sean Combs killed Tupac," Druski's attorney David Grossman stated.

"Less than a month after the alleged attack, Ms. Parham herself told the police that she was attacked by Mr. Pearce and his 'twin,' another thin white man she had previously met," Grossman added. "A year later, she declared under penalty of perjury that story was true. She had been attacked by Mr. Pearce and his friend."

Druski Net Worth

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski (1) of Team Rice reacts after a play during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Grossman, Druski only appeared as a suspect in this lawsuit once it gained massive media attention. Before that, there was nothing tying him to the accusations in Parham's initial legal pursuits.

Also, the Maryland native's legal team alleged that attorneys Perez and Mitchell conducted a photo lineup with Parham after they filed a complaint. According to the defense, this puts the veracity of the identification process into question.

Druski's legal team wants the court to hit Perez and Mitchell with monetary sanctions, cover attorney's fees, and a complete dismissal of the case. We will see what they decide.