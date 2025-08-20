Druski Secures Legal Victory Amid Battle With Diddy Accuser

BY Caroline Fisher 58 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Druski Legal Victory Diddy Pop Culture News
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Drew Desbordes aka Druski poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this year, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit alleging that she was assaulted by Diddy, Druski, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Earlier this year, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit against Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr, and Druski. In it, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by all three of them at a party in 2018. They deny these allegations, and recently, Druski secured a legal victory.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Parham's attorneys could face sanctions if they refuse to remove him from the lawsuit. In June, the comedian's team argued that it would be impossible for Druski to have even attended the party. Supposedly, it took place in California, and he was in Georgia at the time. They backed up this claim with bank and phone records.

"Instead of conducting the legally-required diligence, Ms. Mitchell and her co-counsel, Sean Perez, recklessly put forth a story in which [Druski] – at the time a broke waiter in Georgia – somehow ended up in Orinda, California with a slew of celebrities he had not yet met in an attack supposedly orchestrated as revenge for Ms. Parham’s offhand comment that Sean Combs killed Tupac," David Grossman, Druski's attorney said.

Read More: Druski Teams Up With Snoop Dogg To Promote "Coulda Fest" Comedy Tour In Hilarious Skit

Druski Lawsuit
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Less than a month after the alleged attack, Ms. Parham herself told the police that she was attacked by Mr. Pearce and his 'twin,' another thin white man she had previously met," he continued. "A year later, she declared under penalty of perjury that story was true. She had been attacked by Mr. Pearce and his friend."

Yesterday, Judge Rita Lin said Parham's team's refusal to drop Druski from the lawsuit “appears to lack any reasonable basis." As a result, they've been ordered to either remove him from the lawsuit or justify their decision. They have until September 9 to do so, or else they could be ordered to pay up.

Read More: Druski’s Taps Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & Rick Ross As House Guests For Season 2 of “Coulda Been House”

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Druski Victory Bank Records Pop Culture News Pop Culture Druski Scores Victory In Court Thanks To Bank Records 2.0K
Druski Diddy Allegations Court Hip Hop News Pop Culture Druski Continues To Fight Off Strange Diddy Allegations In Court 1.5K
Druski Sanctions Sexual Assault Accuser Hip Hop News Pop Culture Druski Reportedly Seeks Punitive Sanctions Against His Sexual Assault Accuser 1074
Druski Clear Name Diddy Lawsuit Hip Hop News Pop Culture Druski Tries To Clear His Name In Diddy Lawsuit By Proving His Humble Beginnings 1484
Comments 0