Druski Secures Legal Victory Amid Battle With Diddy Accuser

Earlier this year, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit against Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr, and Druski. In it, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by all three of them at a party in 2018. They deny these allegations, and recently, Druski secured a legal victory.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Parham's attorneys could face sanctions if they refuse to remove him from the lawsuit. In June, the comedian's team argued that it would be impossible for Druski to have even attended the party. Supposedly, it took place in California, and he was in Georgia at the time. They backed up this claim with bank and phone records.

"Instead of conducting the legally-required diligence, Ms. Mitchell and her co-counsel, Sean Perez, recklessly put forth a story in which [Druski] – at the time a broke waiter in Georgia – somehow ended up in Orinda, California with a slew of celebrities he had not yet met in an attack supposedly orchestrated as revenge for Ms. Parham’s offhand comment that Sean Combs killed Tupac," David Grossman, Druski's attorney said.

Druski Lawsuit

"Less than a month after the alleged attack, Ms. Parham herself told the police that she was attacked by Mr. Pearce and his 'twin,' another thin white man she had previously met," he continued. "A year later, she declared under penalty of perjury that story was true. She had been attacked by Mr. Pearce and his friend."