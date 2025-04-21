Druski Tries To Clear His Name In Diddy Lawsuit By Proving His Humble Beginnings

A woman named Ashley Parham alleged Diddy, Druski, and Odell Beckham Jr. sexually assaulted her at a 2018 party.

Druski has had a long journey to comedic stardom, leading to his blow-up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, his behavior is under scrutiny, and he pointed back to these origins in order to clear his name.

For those unaware, a woman named Ashley Parham alleged the comedian, Diddy, and Odell Beckham Jr. sexually assaulted her at a party on March 23, 2018 in northern California. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the Maryland native offered various official records to attempt to clear his name in the accuser's lawsuit. OBJ and Sean Combs have also denied any and all wrongdoing.

Specifically, Druski denied these sexual assault allegations by providing phone records and bank statements around the date of the alleged incident. These reportedly place him at Georgia with his mother at the time of the alleged incident and also reveal his financial strife back then.

Why Was Druski Sued?
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski (1) of Team Rice reacts after a play during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, a Bank of America statement shows the 30-year-old's only income at the time was Zelle transfers from his mother. His balance from March 10, 2018 to April 9 of that year reportedly capped out at 91 cents. Also, Verizon documents show Druski used his mother's phone plan and made 16 calls on March 23 of 2018. They all involved Georgia phone numbers.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the accuser's legal team received these documents for review. Druski is trying to clear his name by showing he had no resources, connection, or reason to party lavishly with celebrities, let alone stars like Diddy and Odell Beckham Jr. As such, he completely denies the sexual assault allegations against him and hopes to prove it.

OBJ also blasted these sexual assault allegations. "I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter," he stated. "There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."

As for Diddy, his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution begins with jury selection on May 5. Opening statements will follow on May 12, if everything goes according to the schedule at press time. He has also denied any and all allegations of wrongdoing.

