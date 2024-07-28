Druski Announces Coulda Fest With 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, And More

Druski is bringing tons of comedians and musicians to Atlanta in September.

Druski has confirmed the lineup for his highly-anticipated Coulda Fest, which will kick off at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on September 7. In an announcement post on Instagram, earlier this week, he revealed that a mix of comedians and musicians will be present. The list includes DC Young Fly, Kai Cenat, 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, and more. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Several celebrities popped up in the comments section of Druski's post to celebrate the announcement. "Biggest show on earth the coulda show," Meek Mill wrote. Tons of fans joined in the hype as well. "Druski prolly the best comedian right now. Ain’t no out right now funnier!!" one user remarked. Another user suggested: "Yall need to live stream it so us homebodies can buy tickets and watch like a twitch stream or something yall will make a killing."

Druski Attends BET Awards Afterparty In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Druski attends Druski's BET Awards After Party at Academy LA on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images)

Speaking with XXL for a recent interview, Druski explained that he prefers to spend time with rappers instead of other comedians. “I’m a real person, bro. I don’t know. I’m more comfortable around [rap] artists than I am around comedians,” he said. “And I don’t know if that’s because it’s a competition thing with the comedians and it doesn’t feel like that when I’m around artists. I do feel like I have more of a friendship with a lot of bigger artists and just that community. It just is a natural thing. And I think Coulda Been Records also is one of those things they find so funny that they always want to talk to the CEO.”

Druski Announces Coulda Fest Lineup

Check out Druski's full announcement for Coulda Fest on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Druski on HotNewHipHop.