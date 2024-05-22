Rubi Rose Makes Druski Some Spaghetti With Ketchup And Fans Were At A Loss For Words

Rose's cooking continues to get roasted online.

Overall, Rubi Rose and Druski's relationship has been quite controversial. Although they aren't hurting anyone, people keep thinking that they know better than the couple. Men are claiming that Rubi Rose is not someone you should date. Meanwhile, some women claim that Druski isn't attractive enough for Rose. Of course, no group is a monolith. However, these are some of the narratives that are currently being spewed on social media right now.

Recently, the two have been posting each other quite a bit on social media. In fact, Druski recently took to his Instagram story where he showed off Rubi making him a meal. In fact, that meal was Spaghetti with a meat sauce. What will immediately stick out to you in this video is the fact that Rose is using Ketchup as her Spaghetti sauce. It is certainly an interesting substitute, albeit one that probably doesn't taste amazing, especially if you are someone with an aversion to the condiment.

Rubi Rose Chefs Up A Meal

Subsequently, the clip ended up going viral, and everyone started giving their two cents about the situation. Most of the reactions were overwhelmingly negative, with many questioning Rose's abilities as a partner. Moreover, others noted that because the two are rich, they should be using something better than Ketchup in this instance. That said, the internet is always going to find a way or a reason to hate on someone. As it turns out, this is especially true when it comes to the likes of Rubi Rose, who seems to attract a ton of scrutiny online.

Some Reactions

Let us know what you think of this cooking technique from Rubi Rose, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people are being way too harsh on Rose? Why do you think that the internet tries to make a big deal about this kind of thing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

