Rubi Rose & Druski's Golfing Date Interrupted By Police

Rubi Rose and Druski are still flaunting their relationship online, and fans' disbelief now paired with curious interest in why the cops were on their case. Moreover, the former shared some social media snaps of their golfing date, which her boo surprised her with along with some flowers and a nice drive. However, some other pictures emerged of police pulling them over, and neither has provided more details on their social media at press time. From the looks of it, it doesn't seem like this is all too serious, but hopefully they are okay and they were able to keep enjoying their day together.

Furthermore, this is the first time that the couple faced some other extenuating circumstances as they showed themselves off on the Internet, but there have been plenty of other instances where they are the main focus. For example, Druski recently joked about Rubi Rose's cooking, and the two seem to be acclimating to each other's habits and tendencies. While they shared a lot of PDA content online, they haven't really divulged much on how their dynamic looks just yet. Of course, they're still in the very early stages of their romance, so it would be premature to get all the gossip now.

Read More: DDG Admits Rubi Rose DM Was “Petty,” He Wanted Halle Bailey’s Attention

Druski & Rubi Rose Go On Surprise Golfing Trip, But Meet The Cops Shortly After

In fact, they have only been together for about two weeks, so fans are keeping their eyes on that clock and predicting how much longer they will last. Rubi Rose and Druski shouldn't care about these outside opinions, especially when they already polarized many of their fans with their content and careers in the past. It's not like either one of them didn't know exactly how to use their platforms to entertain, indulge, shock, or promote. However, in this specific case, maybe folks should spend more time being happy for them rather than trying to poke holes in their relationship or outright dismiss it.

Meanwhile, what do you think about these odd theories that they are faking this relationship? Is it just plain prejudicial disbelief on fans' part or are there signs? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Rubi Rose and Druski, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Kai Cenat And Druski Accused Of Colorism For Comments About Fellow Stream Guest