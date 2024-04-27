Druski Is "Daddy" As Rubi Rose Fawns Over Her Alleged Man In New Appreciation Posts

Over the last week almost, comedian and internet personality Druski, along with rapper and OnlyFans model Rubi Rose, have been getting quite intimate online. It started when the 29-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption "DRUBI ❤️" as they were holding each other, but not in the friendship kind of way. Then, just days later a short video of them went quite viral online. The two alleged love birds were riding in Druski's whip and holding hands and looking happy together. Now, for a third time in the last five days, they are back on social media showing their love for one another.

This time it Rubi doing the gushing, with a couple of appreciation posts on her Instagram story. The Shade Room screenshotted her posts of a scene from what appears to be from A Goofy Movie, and another of Druski on a beach. On the first one, Rubi went all out, calling her supposed new boo "Daddy." Then, on the second one, she wrote "Mine🖤" with a picture of him wearing a Baltimore Orioles jersey playing volleyball.

Rubi Rose & Druski Look Like They Are In Love

Additionally, The Shade Room reposted another photo of the controversial couple hugging and smiling from Druski's IG. "2 things ima always do: KEEPA STUD AROUND & STAND ON BINESSSS," he captioned the collage of photos. Of course, a lot of people are still skeptical about all of this. One person comments, "I still think they’re trolling." Some are also rudely calling Druski ugly, essentially. "Bruh really pulled a baddie just cause he funny. We know damn well it ain’t cause of looks lol." If this is true, we are very happy for these two and we wish them nothing but happiness down the line.

What are your thoughts on these new photos of Druski and Rubi Rose looking cuddly together? Are you buying that they are in a relationship, why or why not? If no, what is holding you back from thinking that they are not actually together? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Druski and Rubi Rose. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and pop culture.

