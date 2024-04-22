Rubi Rose Delivers Bathing Suit Thirst Traps While Fueling Druski Dating Rumors

Rubi Rose is someone who has certainly been making a solid go of things in the rap world. Overall, she has dropped a few songs here and there and they have been quite solid. Although she was first known as a video vixen, she has certainly been able to expand her brand. Furthermore, she is known as an artist with an OnlyFans. She even got embroiled in a bit of a controversy with a man who was supposedly donating thousands of dollars to her. However, he claims he was being used in some sort of promotional scheme.

Recently, Rose was on vacation in a warm destination. In the Instagram post below, you can see that she offered up some thirst trap photos for her fans. She did this in the form of some bathing suit shots on the beach, where you can see her backside, covered in sand. Of course, fans were thirsting for her in the comments section. However, it wasn't this post that ultimately caused a stir. It was Druski's Instagram post that seemingly confirmed some rumors that have been floating around as of late.

Fans have been pontificating that these two are dating. In Druski's post, he can be seen in an intimate position with Rose, all while captioning the photo with "DRUBI" and a heart emoji. Needless to say, these two seem to be having a lot of fun together. It appears as though their relationship is progressing, and while there is no exact confirmation that they are boyfriend-girlfriend, it seems like they are getting there. Either way, we're sure some men out there are going to be disappointed.

Let us know what you think about this new couple, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two are going to be having a long relationship together? Is this simply for some sort of promo? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

