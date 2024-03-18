Rubi Rose & Latto Grind On Each Other At The Club, Much To The Internet's Delight

Neither Latto nor Rubi Rose are at all shy about showing off their beauty online, so seeing them link-up is having fans turn on the AC. Moreover, they both went out for a fun club night together with friends, during which they got pretty touchy-feely. While there's not a lot of footage out of their escapade, it looks like they had a great time together. Not only that, but the 777 rapper's sister Brooklyn Nikole also seemed to make it amid rumors that she's dating Drake. Her sis even seemed to confirm this speculation via an IG repost last week, but that might just be wishful fan thinking.

Either way, Latto and Rubi Rose are two names that you might not associate with each other often, but they actually go way back. In fact, some of their first interactions and crossovers were back when the former still went by Mulatto, although the same could be said for many of her other industry ties. For example, the two appeared in Rich The Kid's "Nasty" back in 2021 as feature artists, on which Flo Milli also delivered a guest performance. As such, it's nice to see them reunite again after so long, and some fans wonder whether they'll ever collaborate again.

Latto & Rubi Rose Enjoy Their Club Night Out

Apart from hanging out with Latto, Rubi Rose has also been turning up the heat on social media with another hip-hop crossover. The Kentucky-born MC modeled Ye's "WET" T-shirt on her Instagram page, which made fans bask in her beauty and remark how far she went in her career. After all, not just anyone gets so much traction and attention for wearing Yeezy, and it will be interesting to see if the Chicago artist is interested in involving her more with marketing and modeling. But with the 26-year-old's free spirit in mind, who knows what she'll do next?

Meanwhile, as for the "Sunday Service" spitter, she's building up some big things for 2024 with some hot singles, features, and moments so far in the year. Actually, it's been quite the competitive one in the femcee world. It's nice to see these two take a break from all that to just have fun. For more news and the latest updates on Latto and Rubi Rose, stay up to date on HNHH.

