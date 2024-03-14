Latto's Slim Thick Bikini Bod Looks Ready For Another Hot Girl Summer

"Sunday Service" soundtracks the rap diva's latest thirst trap video.

BYHayley Hynes
Latto has spent the better part of 2024 subliminaly feuding with Ice Spice, but don't be fooled, she's still living her best life. As her "Sunday Service" single (and response to the New Yorker's "Think U The S**t") continues to rack up streams, she's gearing up for another Hot Girl Summer full of bikini-clad photoshoots and soaking up the sun. On Wednesday (March 13) the blonde beauty unleashed a new Instagram photo dump full of thirst traps, leaving Latto's followers once again thirsting over her.

"BIG MAMA 🎀💕🌸💄💗💖💞👙👛🌺💘," she wrote in her caption, posing in a cheetah print swimsuit and heels alongside multiple pink cars. Because Nicki Minaj has previously rapped about having a pink Lamborghini, some Barbz have dropped by the comments to throw shade at Latto. The Atlanta-based baddie's fans are sticking behind her, though, reminding any critics that the Queen of Rap doesn't own the colour pink.

Latto Reminds Us She's Still That Girl

Some of Latto's snaps are selfies, captured from the front seat of one of her cars. Others are video montages that show her surgically enhanced figure looking toned, tight, and ready to hit the beach. It's unclear if she was working on an upcoming project when shooting content in her swimsuit, but she did promote "Sunday Service" within her latest post while reminding us she's still that girl.

Friends and Fans React

"[You] not letting up 😭😍," "Never Lose Me" hitmaker Flo Milli praised her fellow femcee beneath the post. "Hot 💕," TDE artist Doechii chimed in. Besides those two, Latto also got positive feedback from Rubi Rose and Doechii, along with hundreds of fans. "What a ni**a gotta doooo?" one of them desperately asked, hoping for a shot at the 777 hitmaker. Keep scrolling to read more replies, and check back later for all the hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
