Latto's Slim Thick Bikini Bod Looks Ready For Another Hot Girl Summer

Latto has spent the better part of 2024 subliminaly feuding with Ice Spice, but don't be fooled, she's still living her best life. As her "Sunday Service" single (and response to the New Yorker's "Think U The S**t") continues to rack up streams, she's gearing up for another Hot Girl Summer full of bikini-clad photoshoots and soaking up the sun. On Wednesday (March 13) the blonde beauty unleashed a new Instagram photo dump full of thirst traps, leaving Latto's followers once again thirsting over her.

"BIG MAMA 🎀💕🌸💄💗💖💞👙👛🌺💘," she wrote in her caption, posing in a cheetah print swimsuit and heels alongside multiple pink cars. Because Nicki Minaj has previously rapped about having a pink Lamborghini, some Barbz have dropped by the comments to throw shade at Latto. The Atlanta-based baddie's fans are sticking behind her, though, reminding any critics that the Queen of Rap doesn't own the colour pink.

Latto Reminds Us She's Still That Girl

Some of Latto's snaps are selfies, captured from the front seat of one of her cars. Others are video montages that show her surgically enhanced figure looking toned, tight, and ready to hit the beach. It's unclear if she was working on an upcoming project when shooting content in her swimsuit, but she did promote "Sunday Service" within her latest post while reminding us she's still that girl.

Friends and Fans React

"[You] not letting up 😭😍," "Never Lose Me" hitmaker Flo Milli praised her fellow femcee beneath the post. "Hot 💕," TDE artist Doechii chimed in. Besides those two, Latto also got positive feedback from Rubi Rose and Doechii, along with hundreds of fans. "What a ni**a gotta doooo?" one of them desperately asked, hoping for a shot at the 777 hitmaker. Keep scrolling to read more replies, and check back later for all the hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

