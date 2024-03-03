Rubi Rose Recalls Drake Name-Dropping Her, Fans Question Whether It Happpened

Rubi Rose says that Drake saying "ruby-rose two-tone" on "7am On Bridle Path" is her favorite time being shouted out on a song. The admission comes despite Drake not actually intending to reference her with the lyric. She explained her take on the song during an interview with Complex.

"My favorite time somebody name-dropped me in their song," Rose pondered. "It's two different ones because some people say he wasn't talking about me. But, he was clearly talking about me. When Drake was saying 'the Rubi Rose two-tone.' That one because it's f*cking Drake." When Complex shared the interview on Instagram, fans shared several laughs at Rose's expense. "Smh pretty girls never beating them stupid allegations," one fan joked. Another added: "Not her celebrating like she just won the lottery or something."

Read More: Rubi Rose Thinks Drake Shouted Her Out On "7am On Bridle Path" But Fans Say No

Rubi Rose Attends Hawks-Wizards Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 01: Rapper Rubi Rose attends the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena on November 01, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rose also recalled Rob49 mentioning her in a song. "Rob49 saying 'I ain't gonna lie, I had a lotta hoes, but I want a Rubi Rose.' It's cute. It's funny. I'm flattered. Typically, people will text me and be like, 'Yo, so-and-so said your name.'" She added that she hadn't heard the Playboi Carti leak where the rapper mentions her. Check out Rose's interview with Complex below.

Rubi Rose Reflects On Drake Shoutout

Rose initially went viral after Drake dropped the Certified Lover Boy track, "7am On Bridle Path," for mistakingly celebrating when she heard the lyric. In actuality, he raps, "See the watch collection and assume I got time / 'Cause of the ruby rose two-tone." "Lmfao damn y’all are haters," she wrote on Twitter in response to fans trolling her for the mistake. "Let me be happy sheesh." Be on the lookout for further updates on Rubi Rose on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rubi Rose's Top 5 Artists Of All Time List Sparks Discussion

[Via]