hip hop lyrics
- MusicMeek Mill Confuses Fans With Post About Burying A FriendMeek Mill seems to have only been quoting a song, but his post concerned many of his followers.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj "Big Foot": A Lyrical Breakdown Of The Megan Thee Stallion DissSome familiar bars, threatening warnings, connections to other male rappers, and words on Meg's deceased mother make up the savagery of "Big Foot." Do you think Nicki lived up to the hype?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFivio Foreign Recalls "Dumbest" Decision He's Ever MadeFivio Foreign says one of the lyrics on "Same 24" references one of his "dumbest" mistakes.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Describes Some Of His Lyrics As "Fictional As Hell"He did clarify that most of his lyrics are at least based on real events. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFat Joe Stands Up For Young Thug, Says He's Lied In "95%" Of His SongsThe New York legend defended Thugger on CNN while addressing his lyrics being admitted as court evidence in his RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares More "Pink Friday 2" Bars As She Promises To End Her Enemies"If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End," the Trinidadian MC expressed on Twitter amid other stern warnings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicArkansas Rapper Arrested Over Lyrical Content, Draws Comparisons To YSL TrialIt comes amid a nationwide debate over free speech.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks Out Against Lyrics Being Used In Young Thug's TrialMike took issue with the judges ruling immediately.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug Accused Of Bragging About Shooting At YFN Lucci's Mom's House On "Bad Boy"Lyrics from a 2021 Thug song were used in court today.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMaryland Court Allows Rap Lyrics To Be Used As Evidence In Murder TrialA Maryland Appeals court has ruled in favor of allowing rap lyrics to be used as legitimate evidence in a courtroom. By Madusa S.
- BarsKanye West's "Wash Us In The Blood" LyricsHere are the full lyrics for Kanye West and Travis Scott's new single "Wash Us in the Blood."By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVWelcome Back Episode: What's My NameWhat's My Name returns after a four year hiatus (!!).By Rose Lilah
- NewsWhat's My Name: Episode 42Watch Bet You Can't Guess These Lyrics! Home Challenge (WMN 42)By Jen DeLeon