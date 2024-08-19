Drake Trolls Chingy On Instagram Over His Old Lyrics

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 20: Drake applauds the play on the floor. oronto Raptors vs Philadelphia Flyers in 1st half action of NBA Playoffs, Round One series at ScotiaBank Arena. Philadelphia leads the series 2-0.. Toronto Star/Steve Russell (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Drake had some cheeky comments to make about Chingy's big 2003 cut "One Call Away," and we wonder what prompted them.

Drake and Chingy might be from pretty different hip-hop eras, but they also have a lot in common. They are both big fans of Sexyy Red, and they apparently feel the same way about playing basketball in front of girls. Moreover, the 6ix God randomly took to his Instagram Story on Sunday night (August 18) to troll the St. Louis native over his "One Call Away" lyrics from 2003. "The next day I’m with the fellas at the case playing ball / Here she come with her friends, they posted up on the wall / Now I’m showing off, trying to dunk, trying to dribble / Break fast threw the middle just to see her smile and giggle," he rapped on the cut.

"Nah chingy I felt this," Drake wrote to Chingy on his IG Story, paving the way for a back-handed compliment. "Like why do I play ball better when the tings aren’t watching? You really struck a chord with this one goated lyric. Also the fact you said tryna dribble like off that bar we know you were a** at ball. But your ting showed up and you started doing too much like this real af you are a guy for that bar."

Drake's (Back-Handed) Praise Of Chingy

In other Drake Instagram news, a lot of folks are reading quite deeply into his Story posts and other activity as of late. Some recent snapshots, for example, made die-hards theorize as to what his next collaboration could be. Of course, the Toronto superstar knows exactly what he's doing with these posts, and even if he'll lay low for a while, he will still use social media to fuel excitement for his next move. It's just the OVO way, although we doubt that he's done for the year.

Meanwhile, a recent claim from DJ Akademiks made fans wonder what Drake will do concerning the press in the future. He apparently scrapped an idea for a press conference some time ago, and we all know of his contentious relationship with some media figures like Joe Budden and Elliott Wilson. Who knows whether we'll see another OVO interview? All we know is that, with the 'Gram, he can pretty much speak for himself whenever he wants.

