DJ Akademiks Outlines A Plan For Drake To Overcome Kendrick Lamar Loss

BYGabriel Bras Nevares640 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks is one of many Drake die-hards that are trying to be his advisor in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar beef.

DJ Akademiks just offered his latest theory on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and looked to the 6ix God's past for a way out of his loss to K.Dot. "I was thinking about, coming off of that whole battle with the Pusha T thing," Ak's advice began. "You know why the Pusha T thing didn't sting as much? Bro, [Drake] immediately had... He had 'God's Plan' already. The n***a had... What else, what else, what else? He had 'SICKO MODE,' right, that came out that year. 'Mob Ties,' yeah, he had so many hits. Quickly, even if people said he lost to Pusha T, we didn't feel the ramifications of the aftereffect.

"I think we're waiting on the next Drake slap, right?" DJ Akademiks continued. "And 'It's Up' is borderline that, but I don't know if it's undeniable. I don't know if Drake is just dropping this because he's like, 'Nah, this is going to be it,' or he's like, 'Yo, let me just give y'all some s**t to hold y'all over until I hit you with the real s**t.'

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Took 20 OVO Affiliates To Michael Rubin's White Party

DJ Akademiks Strategizes For Drake's Comeback

"Because I do believe, if I'm Drake, my best song that I have in my catalog, I don't care who's on it, I'll pay the n***a to get off it," DJ Akademiks went on. "Like, say you have a feature on it. You need to drop that now, you need to drop that s**t. It don't have to be number one, but it has to be the s**t that we're all playing for the next two to three months. And I don't know the release strategy. That's one thing me and Drake don't talk about. I don't think it's fair if he talks about that with me, as well.

"The reason why I don't think it's fair is because somehow, through and through, I'm probably going to hint to it," DJ Akademiks concluded. "And I don't want to ruin or step on what he got going on. He's the artist, he has the vision, let him rock out. Let me be the journalist, the media personality, and the fan that can do the critique, right? So I'm waiting for the slap, right? 'Yo, this finna be at every club.' 'It's Up,' eh, it's cool."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Urges Drake To Take Lengthy Hiatus

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...