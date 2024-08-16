DJ Akademiks Outlines A Plan For Drake To Overcome Kendrick Lamar Loss

DJ Akademiks is one of many Drake die-hards that are trying to be his advisor in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar beef.

DJ Akademiks just offered his latest theory on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and looked to the 6ix God's past for a way out of his loss to K.Dot. "I was thinking about, coming off of that whole battle with the Pusha T thing," Ak's advice began. "You know why the Pusha T thing didn't sting as much? Bro, [Drake] immediately had... He had 'God's Plan' already. The n***a had... What else, what else, what else? He had 'SICKO MODE,' right, that came out that year. 'Mob Ties,' yeah, he had so many hits. Quickly, even if people said he lost to Pusha T, we didn't feel the ramifications of the aftereffect.

"I think we're waiting on the next Drake slap, right?" DJ Akademiks continued. "And 'It's Up' is borderline that, but I don't know if it's undeniable. I don't know if Drake is just dropping this because he's like, 'Nah, this is going to be it,' or he's like, 'Yo, let me just give y'all some s**t to hold y'all over until I hit you with the real s**t.'

DJ Akademiks Strategizes For Drake's Comeback

"Because I do believe, if I'm Drake, my best song that I have in my catalog, I don't care who's on it, I'll pay the n***a to get off it," DJ Akademiks went on. "Like, say you have a feature on it. You need to drop that now, you need to drop that s**t. It don't have to be number one, but it has to be the s**t that we're all playing for the next two to three months. And I don't know the release strategy. That's one thing me and Drake don't talk about. I don't think it's fair if he talks about that with me, as well.

"The reason why I don't think it's fair is because somehow, through and through, I'm probably going to hint to it," DJ Akademiks concluded. "And I don't want to ruin or step on what he got going on. He's the artist, he has the vision, let him rock out. Let me be the journalist, the media personality, and the fan that can do the critique, right? So I'm waiting for the slap, right? 'Yo, this finna be at every club.' 'It's Up,' eh, it's cool."