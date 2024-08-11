LeBron James Bumps Drake To Celebrate Team USA Basketball's Gold Medal Amid Beef Rumors

Even though this alleged rift could be a byproduct of the Kendrick Lamar battle, Drake and LeBron James are probably just fine.

LeBron James and the rest of Team USA have much to celebrate these days thanks to their fifth-straight gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. There have been a lot of clips of the players reacting to their win, celebrating together as a collective, and overall having a great time in the city. The latest clip that has people talking, though, is of all of them sitting out with champagne bottles, which LeBron was happy to shake and pop. However, the most curious detail out of the clip below for many fans, especially hip-hop listeners, was that they were playing Drake and Rick Ross' track "Lord Knows" in the background.

Not only is this a sad reminder that Drizzy and Rozay aren't cool anymore, but it also contributes to the ongoing saga of LeBron James' alleged beef with the 6ix God, or perhaps vice versa. For those unaware, a lot of folks are interpreting Drake's social media activity, as well as that of other OVO members like Chubbs, as sending shade LeBron's way. The Canadian duo congratulated Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum collectively with no mention of the current Laker.

LeBron James & Team USA Men's Basketball Celebrate Their Win And Seemingly Dispel Drake Beef Rumors In The Process

However, LeBron James did seem to dispel these rumors recently on social media by posting Drake's sneaker online with an infinity emoji. Of course, that's just on his behalf, as we didn't really get any sort of affirmation from the Toronto superstar at press time: only mixed signals, interesting omissions, or possible shady responses. But folks might be wondering as to why this is even happening. Well, the most reasonable fan theory is that LeBron's attendance at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert, as well as his overall support of both K.Dot and The Boy during their rap battle and clips of him dancing to "Not Like Us" and rapping along to Kendrick's diss tracks, rubbed Aubrey Graham the wrong way.