LeBron James Bumps Drake To Celebrate Team USA Basketball's Gold Medal Amid Beef Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 25: Singer Drake talks to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on November 25, 2015 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Even though this alleged rift could be a byproduct of the Kendrick Lamar battle, Drake and LeBron James are probably just fine.

LeBron James and the rest of Team USA have much to celebrate these days thanks to their fifth-straight gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. There have been a lot of clips of the players reacting to their win, celebrating together as a collective, and overall having a great time in the city. The latest clip that has people talking, though, is of all of them sitting out with champagne bottles, which LeBron was happy to shake and pop. However, the most curious detail out of the clip below for many fans, especially hip-hop listeners, was that they were playing Drake and Rick Ross' track "Lord Knows" in the background.

Not only is this a sad reminder that Drizzy and Rozay aren't cool anymore, but it also contributes to the ongoing saga of LeBron James' alleged beef with the 6ix God, or perhaps vice versa. For those unaware, a lot of folks are interpreting Drake's social media activity, as well as that of other OVO members like Chubbs, as sending shade LeBron's way. The Canadian duo congratulated Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum collectively with no mention of the current Laker.

LeBron James & Team USA Men's Basketball Celebrate Their Win And Seemingly Dispel Drake Beef Rumors In The Process

However, LeBron James did seem to dispel these rumors recently on social media by posting Drake's sneaker online with an infinity emoji. Of course, that's just on his behalf, as we didn't really get any sort of affirmation from the Toronto superstar at press time: only mixed signals, interesting omissions, or possible shady responses. But folks might be wondering as to why this is even happening. Well, the most reasonable fan theory is that LeBron's attendance at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert, as well as his overall support of both K.Dot and The Boy during their rap battle and clips of him dancing to "Not Like Us" and rapping along to Kendrick's diss tracks, rubbed Aubrey Graham the wrong way.

Regardless of whether LeBron James and Drake are actually beefing, people obsessively connected this to the Kendrick Lamar situation and set up the damage already. Whether or not you think there's something going on or not, it's clear that everyone involved is in a pretty tight spot when it comes to optics. Well, expect Kendrick, because he doesn't care as much about that stuff. But at least the "It's Up" MC has the support of folks like Steph through and through, as overblown and exaggerated as this Bron beef likely is.

