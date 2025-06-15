Drake and LeBron James haven't outwardly confirmed that they're at odds, but social media has all but confirmed it for themselves. Song subliminals, social media posts, and a whole lot of silence has made folks think that the once-tight duo is no more.

However, Drake and LeBron James' tensions are quite odd. They are mostly based on how the latter has celebrated Kendrick Lamar and the silence he kept when it came to Drizzy's recent moves. The 6ix God has been much more shady by comparison, although he has more reason to air those frustrations out. After all, he did lose some friends as a result of the whole battle.

But the "Forever" rapper and the song's inspiration might have recently ran into each other. The Toronto superstar posted an Instagram Story of him at his friend Vinay Virmani's wedding in the city around Saturday (June 14). Folks spotted the Los Angeles Laker in Toronto as well, and Virmani works at his Uninterrupted company, which The Boy is an investor in.

You can see the alleged dots connect via ALMIGHTEE. on Twitter. Take this with a grain of salt, since nothing confirms that they actually ran into each other or even attended the same event.

Drake Jagmeet Singh

Elsewhere, though, we know that Drake easily airs out folks who he suspects, whether because they support his opps or because they don't support him enough. He recently shared screenshots of an alleged DM he sent Jagmeet Singh, a Toronto politician who recently attended Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concert. "You're a goof," the OVO mogul wrote.

As for LeBron James, his Kendrick Lamar fandom continues to shine through. He recently quoted Kendrick's upcoming lyrics from the new Clipse album. This fandom doesn't really mean anything, unless it's in comparison to fandom of Drizzy as well. So maybe fans are going too far with their tinfoil takes here.

Regardless, whether or not LeBron James and Drake reconcile, we probably won't hear about it for a while. Maybe they already had some key conversations that the public just isn't aware of. Only time will tell...