Drake Thanks Anthony Edwards For Winning Him $1 Million Bet Against Rival LeBron James

Drake has always put his money where his mouth is when it comes to betting and Anthony Edwards and the Wolves big win got him a nice payout.

Moreover, The Boy would even unfollow James on Instagram as he felt that the NBA legend clearly took a side. Things have calmed down for the most part in 2025, but we are sure that Drake receiving roughly $400,000 thanks to Edwards and his squad taking down Bron feels oh so good. He even thanked the superstar shooting guard on his IG Story writing, "Lemme see sum real quick Ant."

The Lakers were led by an excellent game by the 40-year-old LeBron James who put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and five made threes. However, it wasn't enough as the final would be 104-116. Obviously, it's great for the Wolves, who now own a 2-1 series lead in this first round series. However, Drake benefits from this a ton as this betting win comes against one of his many foes in LeBron.

