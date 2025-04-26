Drake Thanks Anthony Edwards For Winning Him $1 Million Bet Against Rival LeBron James

"W's in the chhaaattt," is what Drake has to be saying to himself right now following a gargantuan bet. The Boy laid down $620,000 on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to straight up defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 3 took place last night in Minneapolis with the series tied up 1-1.
The sixth seed in the Western Conference were looking to bounce back after a miserable offensive showing in their Game 2 loss in LA. They rallied alongside the home crowd, taking full advantage and scoring 116 points compared to 85 on Tuesday.
Anthony Edwards, aka Ant Man, Jaden McDaniels, and Julius Randle led the way with 29, 30, and 22 points, respectively. Edwards and McDaniels were especially great in the game's closing minutes with both of them hitting clutch shots to secure the victory.
The Lakers were led by an excellent game by the 40-year-old LeBron James who put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and five made threes. However, it wasn't enough as the final would be 104-116. Obviously, it's great for the Wolves, who now own a 2-1 series lead in this first round series. However, Drake benefits from this a ton as this betting win comes against one of his many foes in LeBron.
Drake & LeBron James Beef
Drizzy has been at odds with The King since the beef with Kendrick Lamar began to swing in the latter's favor. His appearance at K. Dot's victory lap of a Pop Out concert really got under his skin. It led to some subtle shots during concert performances and on a leaked freestyle.
Moreover, The Boy would even unfollow James on Instagram as he felt that the NBA legend clearly took a side. Things have calmed down for the most part in 2025, but we are sure that Drake receiving roughly $400,000 thanks to Edwards and his squad taking down Bron feels oh so good. He even thanked the superstar shooting guard on his IG Story writing, "Lemme see sum real quick Ant."
