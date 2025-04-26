Drake Thanks Anthony Edwards For Winning Him $1 Million Bet Against Rival LeBron James

BY Zachary Horvath 1117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 04: Rapper Drake shouts from his courtside seat during the second half of an NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre on March 04, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Drake has always put his money where his mouth is when it comes to betting and Anthony Edwards and the Wolves big win got him a nice payout.

"W's in the chhaaattt," is what Drake has to be saying to himself right now following a gargantuan bet. The Boy laid down $620,000 on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to straight up defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 3 took place last night in Minneapolis with the series tied up 1-1.

The sixth seed in the Western Conference were looking to bounce back after a miserable offensive showing in their Game 2 loss in LA. They rallied alongside the home crowd, taking full advantage and scoring 116 points compared to 85 on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards, aka Ant Man, Jaden McDaniels, and Julius Randle led the way with 29, 30, and 22 points, respectively. Edwards and McDaniels were especially great in the game's closing minutes with both of them hitting clutch shots to secure the victory.

The Lakers were led by an excellent game by the 40-year-old LeBron James who put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and five made threes. However, it wasn't enough as the final would be 104-116. Obviously, it's great for the Wolves, who now own a 2-1 series lead in this first round series. However, Drake benefits from this a ton as this betting win comes against one of his many foes in LeBron.

Read More: Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef

Drake & LeBron James Beef

Drizzy has been at odds with The King since the beef with Kendrick Lamar began to swing in the latter's favor. His appearance at K. Dot's victory lap of a Pop Out concert really got under his skin. It led to some subtle shots during concert performances and on a leaked freestyle.

Moreover, The Boy would even unfollow James on Instagram as he felt that the NBA legend clearly took a side. Things have calmed down for the most part in 2025, but we are sure that Drake receiving roughly $400,000 thanks to Edwards and his squad taking down Bron feels oh so good. He even thanked the superstar shooting guard on his IG Story writing, "Lemme see sum real quick Ant."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs "You Only Die 1nce" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers Music Drake's New Freestyle Has Fans Recalling LeBron James' Recent Kendrick Lamar Fandom 3.3K