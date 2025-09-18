LeBron James Reflects On Infamous 2 Chainz Deluxe Album Meme

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots during warmup before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Many people joked that LeBron James "invented" the deluxe album while executive producing 2 Chainz's "Rap Or Go To The League" from 2019.

LeBron James recently sat down for a 360 With Speedy, where Complex's Speedy Morman held a relatively brief but wide-ranging conversation. At one point of the interview, they recalled LeBron's executive production of 2 Chainz's 2019 album, Rap Or Go To The League, specifically the viral clip of James proposing a deluxe release with two additional tracks.

Given all the other memes around the basketball legend, the running joke was about his insinuation that he "invented" the deluxe album, which is categorically untrue. Nevertheless, the meme was set in stone, and the Los Angeles Laker thinks folks – either ironically or overzealously – are giving him too much credit.

"Listen, I'm a music guy who loves music," LeBron James remarked about the 2 Chainz album, as caught by Victor Baez on Twitter. "But at the time, I don't know the ins and outs on what makes a deluxe album. I just thought... We in the studio all night. Chainz is talking, we're talking about the album and how the songs could be placed and how the flow could be going. And it was two tracks that wasn't going to make the final cut that I really f***ing liked.

"Obviously, he liked them, he made them," he continued. "At that moment, obviously, you see what was cut after that. But in my mind, I'm like, 'Bro, you got to rerelease them and you got to do the deluxe. They got to go on there.' I don't know that. I'm not a real A&R guy that sits behind and mixes and matches songs. But I do know music. So that's what came out of that one. But that s**t was funny, though. 'Two more,' why not?"

LeBron James Drake Beef

Elsewhere in this interview, LeBron James broke his silence on a massive narrative that's been following him for over a year. Apparently, he still has love for Drake despite the 6ix God's beef with him over his Kendrick Lamar support.

"Always wish him the best," the Akron native expressed. "Obviously, different places right now. He's doing his thing. I'm doing mine. But, it's always love for sure."

