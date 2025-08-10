LeBron James Shows Love To Gunna's New Album "The Last Wun" On X

LeBron James is a longtime fan of Gunna, and he is feeling the Atlanta rapper's YSL finale, "The Last Wun."

Gunna's new album is his last with YSL Records, after a falling out with mentor Young Thug following the yearslong RICO trial that Gunna exited early after taking a plea deal in December 2022. Fans speculated that Gunna also dissed former friend Lil Baby on the new release, but that has not been confirmed. Regardless, the new album symbolizes the end of a near decade-long relationship. James will likely continue to bump it going forward.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.