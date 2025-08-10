LeBron James Shows Love To Gunna's New Album "The Last Wun" On X

LeBron James is a longtime fan of Gunna. He's recorded himself listening to his music in the past, and has shown love to his albums on social media in the past. Moreover, Gunna was a guest on the James-led show The Shop in 2022, alongside Rick Ross, A'ja Wilson, and Steve Stoute.
Now, James is once again taking to X (formerly Twitter) to sing Gunna's praises. "WUNNA!!!! Man o man! You don't miss," followed by a salute emoji and five fire emojis.
The tweet went semi-viral, amassing nearly 38,000 likes. The replies are full of jokes, as Gunna's album has received a bit of a mixed reaction since dropping on August 8. One of the top replies was simply a screenshot of Young Thug's infamous "boy slow down dropping all that BS music" tweet.
Another included a still from LeBron James' talking head segment following Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, where he (probably) lied about predicting that Bryant would score 80+ on the night it took place.
LeBron James Gunna Album
LeBron James was not the only Gen X celebrity to give The Last Wun a co-sign, as 50 Cent also made an Instagram post shouting out Gunna for the new album. "This s**t hard fool," 50 captioned an AI-generated photo featuring him on an airport tarmac in front of a Rolls-Royce.
Gunna's new album is his last with YSL Records, after a falling out with mentor Young Thug following the yearslong RICO trial that Gunna exited early after taking a plea deal in December 2022. Fans speculated that Gunna also dissed former friend Lil Baby on the new release, but that has not been confirmed. Regardless, the new album symbolizes the end of a near decade-long relationship. James will likely continue to bump it going forward.