Gunna's New Album "The Last Wun" Gets Solid First Week Sales Projections

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
This is reportedly Gunna's final album under YSL, and this end of an era resonated with many fans for various reasons.

Gunna is no stranger to commercial success on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and he certainly has no plans of slowing down. There are no signs of a comedown either, as his new album The Last Wun just received some promising first week sales projections.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, folks expect Wunna's final album under YSL to move around 81K album-equivalent units in its first week, setting it up for a number three debut on the Billboard chart. While this doesn't compare to six-figure number one debuts like DS4EVER, this range fits in with his most recent records, namely 2023's comeback LP a Gift & a Curse and last year's One Of Wun.

As such, this is a pretty solid achievement for the Georgia artist that comes amid a lot of other narratives. Gunna's hip-hop beefs with the likes of former mentor Young Thug and formerly frequent collaborator Lil Baby continue to draw headlines and cause fan debate online.

Is a reconciliation in the cards? Not likely, but all these artists would much rather focus on their own craft than spend too much time in petty back-and-forth drama.

Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review

Gunna First Week Sales

Beyond Young Thug's shots at Gunna and some other comments from fellow MCs, the Drip Or Drown creative hasn't given much direct energy to snitching allegations and rap conflict. Sure, many bars on The Last Wun allude to these rifts, but it's not fully fair to insert context into lyrical topics that always had a place in the catalog.

So we might never know if those intentions were really in place. Regardless, fans are loving Gunna's latest album. In fact, none other than LeBron James took to social media to sing its praises. "WUNNA!!!! Man o man! You don't miss," he tweeted, which led to plenty of memes in response.

With all this in mind, take these first week sales projections for The Last Wun with a grain of salt. Maybe some streaming activity changes by the time we get the final numbers. In any case, now that the YSL era came to a close, fans hope for compelling future chapters.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Believes Gunna's "The Last Wun" Will Outsell Young Thug & Lil Baby's Upcoming Projects

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
boohooMAN Event Music Gunna "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Are Quite Impressive 7.0K
Gunna Responds Young Thug Tweet Delete New Album Hip Hop News Music Gunna Responds To Young Thug's Scathing Tweet & Delete On New Album "The Last Wun" 15.2K
NBA: All Star Saturday Night Music DJ Akademiks Believes Gunna's "The Last Wun" Will Outsell Young Thug & Lil Baby's Upcoming Projects 2.2K
Young Thug YSL Project Newer Generation Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Teases A YSL Project From Label's Newer Generation 779
Comments 0