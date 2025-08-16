Gunna is no stranger to commercial success on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and he certainly has no plans of slowing down. There are no signs of a comedown either, as his new album The Last Wun just received some promising first week sales projections.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, folks expect Wunna's final album under YSL to move around 81K album-equivalent units in its first week, setting it up for a number three debut on the Billboard chart. While this doesn't compare to six-figure number one debuts like DS4EVER, this range fits in with his most recent records, namely 2023's comeback LP a Gift & a Curse and last year's One Of Wun.

As such, this is a pretty solid achievement for the Georgia artist that comes amid a lot of other narratives. Gunna's hip-hop beefs with the likes of former mentor Young Thug and formerly frequent collaborator Lil Baby continue to draw headlines and cause fan debate online.

Is a reconciliation in the cards? Not likely, but all these artists would much rather focus on their own craft than spend too much time in petty back-and-forth drama.

Gunna First Week Sales

Beyond Young Thug's shots at Gunna and some other comments from fellow MCs, the Drip Or Drown creative hasn't given much direct energy to snitching allegations and rap conflict. Sure, many bars on The Last Wun allude to these rifts, but it's not fully fair to insert context into lyrical topics that always had a place in the catalog.

So we might never know if those intentions were really in place. Regardless, fans are loving Gunna's latest album. In fact, none other than LeBron James took to social media to sing its praises. "WUNNA!!!! Man o man! You don't miss," he tweeted, which led to plenty of memes in response.