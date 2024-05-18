Gunna "One Of Wun" First Week Sales Are Quite Impressive

Gabriel Bras Nevares
boohooMAN Event
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Gunna is seen in West Hollywood on April 12, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

Gunna's previous album "A Gift & A Curse," which came out less than a year ago, just barely outsold "One Of Wun," which still hit.

Gunna's first week sales for One Of Wun are officially here, and given previous projections, it exceeded commercial performance expectations this time around. To rewind the clock for a second, 2023's A Gift & A Curse debuted with around 85,000 album equivalent units. This 2024 release, on the other hand, just barely missed out on surpassing it, as One Of Wun's first week sales comprised of just under 83,000 units. According to HITS Daily Double, it will debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, and thus will be the highest-charting debut for new albums this week.

Furthermore, this is pretty much a big win for Gunna all things considered, especially as he's spoken about focusing more on his craft and his substance than his hit-making or commercial potential. In fact, he even told TMZ that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef that raged on while his album dropped didn't faze him in the slightest. The College Park rapper said that he prioritized focus during this whole process, which rendered him unbothered by whatever else was going on in the rap space. Clearly, that focus pays off, and hopefully inspires other artists to just stick to themselves and to not let outside forces deter them.

Gunna's One Of Wun's First Week Sales

Meanwhile, this is a massive year for Gunna in many other areas, not least of which is his ongoing tour. There have been many great moments throughout, despite some other issues like rowdy and disrespectful fans and what seemed like faulty venue upkeep. But for the most part, it's been a big hit, and a nice run that captures his momentum from the past few years. The comeback has been intriguing and sharp to say the least, especially considering all the snitching claims that loom much farther in the background than they did before.

In addition, Gunna also has his new clothing line to look forward to, which might be the most exciting new venture of them all. No matter what he's got on his plate, it seems like he's able to stay afloat and concentrated throughout it all. Wunna has stuck around more than some folks gave him credit for, and there are plenty of other ways in which he plans to stay. Let's hope that they result in some great art and fulfilling moves as we continue to spin One Of Wun.

[via]

