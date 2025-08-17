Gunna's "The Last Wun" Officially Scores Top 3 Billboard Debut

Gunna continues to prove why he's one of the most consequential rappers of the 2020s decade, for many different reasons. Many narratives and conversations around him still take a backseat to his music, and his latest album The Last Wun is enjoying that success right now.

Furthermore, the new project officially debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week with 80K album-equivalent units in its first week, according to Luminate. This marks the Georgia artist's sixth top three debut on the chart and his eighth charting release overall, albeit with one of his lower first week sales in recent years.

Still, it's not a far cry from the success of LPs like a Gift & a Curse and One Of Wun. Most of these album-equivalent units came from streaming performance (104.49 million official on-demand streams across all platforms), with only a thousand comprising its full album sales.

As such, Gunna's final album under YSL clearly resonated with the base. We will see what hits from the record stick around for the rest of 2025 and whether or not we'll get more releases soon.

Gunna Discography

Following chart-toppers WUNNA and DS4EVER, this catalog continues to boast a lot of engagement and hype whenever we get a new entry. Over the past three years, though, a lot of this attention owes itself to Gunna's hip-hop divisions and controversies, all stemming from the YSL RICO trial's plea deal and his bond with Young Thug and his circle.

While both sides sent subliminal or direct shade each other's way, we still don't have a lot of information or clarification to go off of here. So fans still bicker and debate over small details and assumptions, such as snitching allegations, commercial comparisons, and shady affiliations.