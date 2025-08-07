Gunna is dropping his new album The Last Wun tonight (Friday, August 8 at midnight), and fans couldn't be more excited for the release. As if they didn't have enough hype, he shared the official tracklist for it, although some listeners will probably raise their eyebrows at this.

For one, this is a 25-track behemoth from the College Park MC, so die-hards are hoping the consistency and album experience aren't compromised as a result. He revealed these details on social media and also shared the features for the record. These include Offset, WizKid, Burna Boy, Asake, and Nechie.

As such, some listeners expect this experience to focus more on Afrobeat and dancehall vibes given the majority of the guests. But we don't know exactly what Gunna's new album will sound like at the end of the day... Actually, at the end of today, we will.

Regardless, whether it's more of the same or a completely new approach, it will most likely resonate with fans all the same. After all, this is one of the most beloved and widely appealing artists of 2020s hip-hop so far.

Are Gunna And Young Thug Still Friends?

But there are some other issues that die-hards are more concerned about, namely Gunna's falling out with his former colleagues. The Last Wun will reportedly be his last album under YSL, whose RICO case resulted in his controversial plea deal. We will see whether or not any lyrical addresses of these matters appear on this tracklist or if that will appear on the next LP, if at all.

As for what Wunna, Young Thug, and others have said about this whole situation, we don't have a whole lot to go off of as far as personal relationships and dynamics. Just shady animosity. However, fans assume a lot of tension got in the way of any clarification. So they don't expect full answers or reconciliations anytime soon.