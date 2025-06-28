Gunna Reveals Title Of His Last Album With YSL

With Gunna and Young Thug's relationship seemingly being over now, this worked out for the "pushin P" rapper at the end of the day.

It's no secret that Gunna and Young Thug's relationship is in a weird place right now. Things just haven't been the same since the YSL RICO trial, with the One of Wun MC's plea deal perhaps being what started it. Their alleged feud has left a lot of fans sad that they may never work again after running the late mid to late 2010s.

There's also been some back and forth online as well in terms of who they're riding with. A lot of people are still condemning Gunna, but he doesn't seem to be bothered by it. Instead, he's clearly making his stance felt. Not too long ago, the hitmaker appeared to cover up his YSL tattoo or had it removed completely.

The ink was on his on his left bicep, as a previous side-by-side comparison showed. But in an updated picture, the "fukumean" songwriter did some sort of alteration for it too not be there. This led Young Thug to respond on social media. "I mean... he said it must end lol," he typed in the comments section of an Our Generation Music post.

Overall, it's unfortunate to see things play out this way. But Gunna in particular has his sights on the future. Thanks to a few reports, the College Park, Georgia native has a title for his final album under YSL Records.

Gunna "Won't Stop"

In a now deleted IG post, Gunna accompanied it with the hashtag, "#TheLastWun." It will be his sixth album, which he confirmed that he's been working on thanks to a feature with will.i.am and Uproxx. In that interview, he was asked if there was a certain theme or concept for it.

Gunna replied, "It's not a theme or a concept. When I create, I go with what I feel. I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet and it'll form. It'll come to me just through life and just living. So, for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me."

At press time, we don't have a release date or tracklist available yet. All we can do is speculate that it could be ready before the end of summer. Moreover, possible singles could include "Won't Stop," which he just put out on June 13. Other recent cuts include "GOT DAMN" and "HIM ALL ALONG," both of which dropped late last year.

