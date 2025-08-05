Gunna Previews A Vibey Wizkid Collab Off Of "The Last Wun"

Gunna announced the release date for his last album with YSL yesterday (August 4) and he's going out with a bang.

Gunna is getting ready to close the YSL Records chapter of his career later this week. The Georgia hitmaker announced the release date for The Last Wun, his sixth studio album. He's going out with quite a bang too as the tape is going to contain a whopping 25 songs.

Two of them have been out for quite some time. The most recent of them is "won't stop," which the 32-year-old put out in mid-June. But the lead single predates 2025. In October of last year, Gunna dropped "him all along."

Leading up to the August 4th reveal, there was some uncertainty as to what he was going to keep and cut for this record. We got tracks like "GOT DAMN" and "Classy Girl" with frequent producer Turbo. The latter does belong to the beat smith. However, considering their friendship and chemistry, it wouldn't have been weird for the MC to use it for The Last Wun.

But we got the clarity we need in the final days leading up to the exciting but also not so celebratory end to his YSL tenure. But before we get it, Gunna is giving fans one last sneak peek at what's to come.

When Is Gunna Dropping The Last Wun?

As caught by Complex Music, the "pushin P" songwriter shared some behind the scenes footage of him and Afrobeats icon Wizkid cheffing up a track. According to the outlet, the collaboration is titled "Forever" and it's one heck of a vibe.

Over a banging but spacey instrumental the multi-talents melodically rap about passionate love and woman who reciprocates that same level of attention back. It sounds like it'll be a hit, especially for the clubs or late-night drives.

When this drops, it will be their first joint together. It will be available on August 8, and we cannot wait for the full version to arrive.

Going in, expect a variety of vibes and soundscapes. In a previous Uproxx interview, Gunna said that there isn't a consist theme. "It's not a theme or a concept. When I create, I go with what I feel. I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet and it'll form. It'll come to me just through life and just living. So, for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me."

