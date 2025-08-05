News
gunna the last wun
Music
Gunna Previews A Vibey Wizkid Collab Off Of "The Last Wun"
Gunna announced the release date for his last album with YSL yesterday (August 4) and he's going out with a bang.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 05, 2025
