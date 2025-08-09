The direction that Gunna goes in next will certainly be a thing to watch out for. The College Park, Georgia native just put out The Last Wun yesterday, August 8, his final release under YSL Records. While it is a big moment for the hitmaker, we'd be remiss not to mention that the sendoff isn't even a bittersweet one.

In fact, it's quite unceremonious. After Gunna was excused from the RICO trial regarding the label, things just weren't the same. Particularly between him and his boss, Young Thug. Both artists have taken their fair share of slight jabs, with one tweet really making it clear that they aren't cool anymore.

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the So Much Fun creator said months ago. It was deleted shortly after and Thugger hasn't really addressed it. But given how he and Gunna have been moving around one another, it's hard not to say that it's over.

On The Last Wun, he even highlights that moment on "prototype." "N**** had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo." Overall, this beef has broken some fans hearts, but its' also created a divide with listeners feeling like they have to pick a side.

Gunna The Last Wun

But even though you could argue that Thugger has received a stronger backing than Gunna, DJ Akademiks believes that the latter is still hotter right now. As a result, he predicts that The Last Wun will lap his former label mate's next LP, UY SCUTI, in sales, too.

The hip-hop reporter throws Lil Baby in the mix also, who has seemingly sided with Young Thug amid their feud since his October release. Baby is going to be dropping The Leak$ next Friday, August 15, for context.

But it seems that AK is not just saying for this album cycle. He thinks that if Gunna and Thug were to drop on the same week at some point, the former would take the W. "Gunna might be one of the purest artists in the game right now. He's not doing no interviews, no talking, no gimmicks, just straight music," AK begins.

He then warns Lil Baby to drop an EP instead of an LP because "Gunna will embarrass you. Gunna is three times hotter than Lil Baby and I'm saying that respectfully."