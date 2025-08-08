Gunna just dropped his new album The Last Wun today (Friday, August 8), which reportedly marks his final album under YSL. As such, many fans expected him to at least say something about his former mentor Young Thug and their post-RICO trial falling out, and it seems like they got what they wanted.

On the track "prototype," as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the Georgia rapper seemed to address Thugger's tweet and delete about Gunna shortly after his release from prison. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," he had written. Thug never confirmed nor denied full responsibility for the tweet and delete, and it seems like we now have a response.

"N***a had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo," Wunna seemingly responded to the shady comment. Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as he could be rapping about something or someone else entirely here. But given the visibility of that conflict, the context behind it, and how both artists have handled this so far for the most part, fans can't help but come to this conclusion. We will see if anything confirms or debunks these tensions in the near future.

Young Thug New Album

Meanwhile, Young Thug has a new album to worry about himself, although we still don't have a release date for UY SCUTI. He's been teasing it a whole lot on social media, but we haven't gotten a legitimately concrete update on it in a long time. Perhaps this bar inspires the Atlanta spitter to get back in the booth.

We doubt Thugger would lyrically clap back with detail, but maybe the new project does contain some disses. We will have to wait until it actually comes out.

The Last Wun, on the other hand, seems to be doing quite well in its first few hours of release. If only we could be celebrating two swan song YSL releases at the same time. Will Gunna and Young Thug bury the hatchet? It seems very unlikely, but then again, so did their rift, so it's anyone's guess.