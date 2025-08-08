Gunna Responds To Young Thug's Scathing Tweet & Delete On New Album "The Last Wun"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 846 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunna Responds Young Thug Tweet Delete New Album Hip Hop News
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Gunna during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The deleted tweet in question has to do with Gunna and Young Thug's fractured friendship after the YSL RICO trial.

Gunna just dropped his new album The Last Wun today (Friday, August 8), which reportedly marks his final album under YSL. As such, many fans expected him to at least say something about his former mentor Young Thug and their post-RICO trial falling out, and it seems like they got what they wanted.

On the track "prototype," as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the Georgia rapper seemed to address Thugger's tweet and delete about Gunna shortly after his release from prison. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," he had written. Thug never confirmed nor denied full responsibility for the tweet and delete, and it seems like we now have a response.

"N***a had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo," Wunna seemingly responded to the shady comment. Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as he could be rapping about something or someone else entirely here. But given the visibility of that conflict, the context behind it, and how both artists have handled this so far for the most part, fans can't help but come to this conclusion. We will see if anything confirms or debunks these tensions in the near future.

Read More: Young Thug Ignores Fan Claiming They Confronted Gunna About Alleged Snitching

Young Thug New Album

Meanwhile, Young Thug has a new album to worry about himself, although we still don't have a release date for UY SCUTI. He's been teasing it a whole lot on social media, but we haven't gotten a legitimately concrete update on it in a long time. Perhaps this bar inspires the Atlanta spitter to get back in the booth.

We doubt Thugger would lyrically clap back with detail, but maybe the new project does contain some disses. We will have to wait until it actually comes out.

The Last Wun, on the other hand, seems to be doing quite well in its first few hours of release. If only we could be celebrating two swan song YSL releases at the same time. Will Gunna and Young Thug bury the hatchet? It seems very unlikely, but then again, so did their rift, so it's anyone's guess.

Read More: Young Thug Reacts To Gunna Covering Up YSL Tattoo

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.1K
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1 Music Gunna's Brother Scathingly Reacts To Young Thug Shade 1077
Gunna Release Date "The Last Wun" Hip Hop News Music Gunna Announces Release Date Of Final Album Under YSL “The Last Wun” 5.4K
YSL Removes Gunna Instagram Hip Hop News Music YSL Reportedly Removes All Gunna References From Their Instagram Page 3.4K
Comments 2