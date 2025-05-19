Young Thug Reacts To Gunna Covering Up YSL Tattoo

Some Young Thug fans are buying into snitching allegations, whereas some Gunna fans think he's better off without YSL these days.

Young Thug and Gunna will forever go down as one of the 2010s' and 2020s' best trap duos, even after their purported beef. While some fans hope they can settle their supposed differences one day, it seems like both Georgia artists would rather move on.

The reason why is because Wunna seemingly covered up his YSL tattoo, as seen in some recent social media pics from him. Furthermore, this fueled even more fire about their alleged feud post-RICO trial and the Drip Or Drown MC's plea deal.

Many fans had a lot of split reactions to this. Some Thugger loyalists continue to berate and drag his former collaborator for his plea deal, whereas more new-schooled listeners are just here for whoever's making better music right now. Fans of the College Park native put him over Thug these days.

But the UY SCUTI spitter seemed to respond to this tattoo cover-up himself via an Instagram comment caught by THUGGERDAILY on Twitter. "I mean... he said it must end lol," he allegedly wrote. The comment is still up on @ourgenerationmusic's post about the YSL tattoo on IG at press time. Also, the comment itself references Gunna's recorded statement against Young Thug and his codefendants in the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug Arm Tattoos

We will see if any more drama develops from this YSL tattoo cover-up, or if it prompts these artists to respond with more force. For now, things have been pretty shady and subliminal, with no one really opting to double down.

For example, Young Thug briefly downplayed his relationship with Gunna during a GQ interview. "I know everybody wondering that," he remarked "I don't know," Thugger said of where they stand.

As for his former protégé, his legal team continues to deny outright snitching allegations. "Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case," attorney Steve Sadow shared. "He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION."

Ironically, this also caused conversation and interest in Young Thug's own ink. He has a skull and a crown on his right forearm, skeleton outlines and names on his hands, and flames on his upper left arm.

