A lot of Gunna discourse this year has related to Young Thug, specifically to the latter's minuscule reflections on their strained relationship. But fortunately for the former's fans, there is also a lot of new music to look forward to.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Wunna recently took to his Instagram on Saturday (May 17) with a fitness-centric photo dump that also shows studio session footage. His caption was a simple "06/ /2025 !!!," which many fans interpreted as a release date tease for Gunna's new album.

This is very interesting because this is close to Young Thug's new album release date. As such, some fans assume they will have another sales battle, maybe even in the same week. After all, their 2023 YSL projects a Gift & a Curse and BUSINESS IS BUSINESS launched a week apart and caused a lot of sales comparisons.

There were obviously quality comparisons as well, which is the more important metric. Nevertheless, no matter what ends up happening, fans can't wait for this upcoming LP. However, maybe the College Park MC is teasing something else entirely different here, so don't rule that out.

When Is Gunna's New Album Dropping?

From what this supposed caption tease indicates, Gunna's new album should come out at some point in June. Given how long he has been teasing it on social media, we doubt any delays or other circumstances could stop it from dropping. Fingers crossed that we aren't proven wrong.

There is also a lot of speculation about whether or not the 31-year-old will continue to release music under YSL in the future. That's where all his recent singles land, but there are rumors about Young Thug's alleged attempts to terminate this relationship. But there's so much label drama, changes, and people involved there that it's hard to truly make heads or tails of.

Meanwhile, the "fukumean" hitmaker is enjoying life outside of the hard career work. Whether it's hitting up the gym with Justin Bieber or attending fashion events, he's got a lot to enjoy. We'll see when exactly this new album ends up coming out – if this really is a release date tease.