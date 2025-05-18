Gunna Electrifies His Fanbase By Seemingly Teasing New Album's Release Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Gunna, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Gunna has already built up a lot of excitement for his next album, which will follow singles like "Classy Girl" and "GOT DAMN."

A lot of Gunna discourse this year has related to Young Thug, specifically to the latter's minuscule reflections on their strained relationship. But fortunately for the former's fans, there is also a lot of new music to look forward to.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Wunna recently took to his Instagram on Saturday (May 17) with a fitness-centric photo dump that also shows studio session footage. His caption was a simple "06/ /2025 !!!," which many fans interpreted as a release date tease for Gunna's new album.

This is very interesting because this is close to Young Thug's new album release date. As such, some fans assume they will have another sales battle, maybe even in the same week. After all, their 2023 YSL projects a Gift & a Curse and BUSINESS IS BUSINESS launched a week apart and caused a lot of sales comparisons.

There were obviously quality comparisons as well, which is the more important metric. Nevertheless, no matter what ends up happening, fans can't wait for this upcoming LP. However, maybe the College Park MC is teasing something else entirely different here, so don't rule that out.

Read More: Young Thug Seems To Diss Gunna On New Comeback Single With Future

When Is Gunna's New Album Dropping?

From what this supposed caption tease indicates, Gunna's new album should come out at some point in June. Given how long he has been teasing it on social media, we doubt any delays or other circumstances could stop it from dropping. Fingers crossed that we aren't proven wrong.

There is also a lot of speculation about whether or not the 31-year-old will continue to release music under YSL in the future. That's where all his recent singles land, but there are rumors about Young Thug's alleged attempts to terminate this relationship. But there's so much label drama, changes, and people involved there that it's hard to truly make heads or tails of.

Meanwhile, the "fukumean" hitmaker is enjoying life outside of the hard career work. Whether it's hitting up the gym with Justin Bieber or attending fashion events, he's got a lot to enjoy. We'll see when exactly this new album ends up coming out – if this really is a release date tease.

Read More: YSL Reportedly Removes All Gunna References From Their Instagram Page

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1 Music Gunna Refuses To Slow Down And Teases Brand New Album Coming Soon 6.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
The Mark Hotel: 2022 Met Gala Departures Pop Culture Gunna Teases Comeback Shows On Instagram 1.7K
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 2.8K