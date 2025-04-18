YSL Reportedly Removes All Gunna References From Their Instagram Page

Sep 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Gunna greets LAFC fans after the match against Austin FC at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The rift between Young Thug and Gunna has been in question ever since the latter's plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Gunna is gearing up to drop a new album soon, but fans still wonder what could've been if his career went a little differently. Now, according to HipHopDX, followers and detractors alike have even more reason to scrutinize his rocky relationship with his former mentors: Young Thug and the YSL collective as a whole.

A fan page reportedly noticed the official YSL Instagram page allegedly removed any and all posts featuring or referencing the Drip Season rapper. They had previously supported releases like 2023's a Gift & a Curse, but it seems like they are taking a different approach now.

Did Young Thug & YSL Diss Gunna?

For those unaware, the contentious relationship between Gunna and Young Thug – and by extension, YSL – stems from the former's plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in December of 2022. While Thugger said nothing of the plea deal due to his position behind bars at the time, YSL's social media promoted Wunna on occasion, he expressed support for Thugger, and he also denied the snitching accusations against him from not just fans, but other rappers.

As such, things kept a pretty murky and unclear state. In fact, when the Barter 6 MC sought probation, he asked the court to allow him to continue collaborations with his "DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD" partner. But shortly after he left prison, Young Thug tweeted at Gunna and deleted it. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy."

Since then, neither artist has really spoken on the matter at all, so fans are only left to speculate and connect any alleged dots elsewhere. While Young Thug, YSL, and Gunna seem distant, at the end of the day, this could all be a wild misinterpretation of other behind-the-scenes elements we know nothing about. There are still plenty of fans out there who believe Thug was the subject of a hack when talking about the aforementioned dismissive tweet.

Young Thug's also working on new music too, so it seems like they both just want to move on with their careers. Perhaps we will never fully find out if there's something deeper, but this new YSL social media scrub is suggesting a line in the sand.

