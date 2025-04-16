Young Thug Drops Hilarious Brian Steel Merch Ahead Of New Album, "UY Scuti"

Brian Steel previously served as Young Thug's defense attorney during the viral YSL RICO case during the last several years.

Young Thug has shared several pieces of merchandise in promotion of his upcoming album, UY Scuti. One of the t-shirts he's made available on his website features a picture of his attorney, Brian Steel, with the letters "WWBD" on it. They stand for "WHAT WOULD BRIAN DO." The shirt is included in a full box set along with the new album.

The new project will be Young Thug's first full-length album since Business Is Business in 2023 and his first since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case. Thug hasn't announced an exact release date for UY Scuti, but in a billboard teasing the new music, earlier this month, he hinted that it's coming in May. The month will mark the passage of three years since authorities first arrested Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL in the viral case.

Young Thug New Music

Young Thug has been teasing UY Scuti for a number of weeks now. Back in March, he and Mariah the Scientist attended an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. While doing so, they held up a jersey with the words “UY Scuti” on the back. The name refers to one of the largest known stars in existence. It's unclear what other artists Thug will be collaborating with on the project. Future posted the name of the album on X (formerly Twitter) in March with no further context.

After representing Young Thug in the YSL RICO case, Brian Steel has already moved on to defending another artist. Earlier this week, Diddy's legal team began the process of having him join in on his case, less than a month away from the Bad Boy mogul's trial date. Authorities arrested Diddy back in September on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the months since. Jury selection will begin in the case on May 5th.

