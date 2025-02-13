Drake's "Brian Steel" Song Earns Major Compliment From Young Thug's Attorney

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, shared some kind words for Drake after the Toronto rapper revealed one of the songs on his upcoming album with PartyNextDoor is named after him. New York Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli reached out to Steel over email for a comment on the shoutout, which prompted the attorney's praise.

"He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent - a true leader and great model for our community," Steel wrote back in an initial email. He eventually followed up with a more lengthy response. "I want no attention. I truly want our community to stop suffocating people and the attempt to stop advancement of ideas, inventions, cultures, freedoms for all. Our officials have preyed upon the poverty stricken and minorities in America and throughout the world since existence. This needs to end, immediately. Then we all can hold hands as sisters and brothers from any and all backgrounds to make a better world for your one year old daughter and all," he wrote.

When Is Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Dropping?

Drake and PartyNextDoor will be dropping their new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Friday in celebration of Valentine's Day. While Drake hasn't confirmed what features will be on the project, the "Brian Steel" song have fan expecting an appearance from Young Thug.