Drake's "Brian Steel" Song Earns Major Compliment From Young Thug's Attorney

BY Cole Blake 646 Views
Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Brian Steel labeled Drake a "great model for our community."

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, shared some kind words for Drake after the Toronto rapper revealed one of the songs on his upcoming album with PartyNextDoor is named after him. New York Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli reached out to Steel over email for a comment on the shoutout, which prompted the attorney's praise.

"He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent - a true leader and great model for our community," Steel wrote back in an initial email. He eventually followed up with a more lengthy response. "I want no attention. I truly want our community to stop suffocating people and the attempt to stop advancement of ideas, inventions, cultures, freedoms for all. Our officials have preyed upon the poverty stricken and minorities in America and throughout the world since existence. This needs to end, immediately. Then we all can hold hands as sisters and brothers from any and all backgrounds to make a better world for your one year old daughter and all," he wrote.

When Is Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Dropping?

Drake and PartyNextDoor will be dropping their new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Friday in celebration of Valentine's Day. While Drake hasn't confirmed what features will be on the project, the "Brian Steel" song have fan expecting an appearance from Young Thug.

As for what else fans can expect from the project, Drake told the crowd at his Anita Max Win Tour performance in Melbourne, Australia, this week, that there will be a good amount of "tuned up" songs. “It got an album coming out on February 14th with my brother PARTYNEXTDOOR,” he said. “It’s called Some Sexy Songs 4 U, but it’s some turned up songs for you on there, too. And there’s some personal feelings on there for you. So hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together.” Following the release, Drake is set to continue performing overseas in the coming weeks.

