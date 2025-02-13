Freddie Gibbs Slams Drake & PartyNextDoor For Allegedly Copying His Album Imagery

Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
Drake and PartyNextDoor are dropping "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" on Friday.

Freddie Gibbs called out Drake and PartyNextDoor on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, accusing the two of stealing his imagery for their upcoming album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. They have been stylizing the title as "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," similar to Gibbs' 2022 album, Soul Sold Separately. Gibbs' complaints come after Drake and Party unveiled the cover art and tracklist, earlier this week.

"Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered," Gibbs wrote. He also reposted a fan who added: "I forgot Freddie Gibbs be using the bunny with dollar signs a lot for his stuff. Yeah, Drake and PND just straight up copied that lmfao." On top of that, he shared a post he made back in 2022 to promote his $oul $old $eparately album. Neither Drake nor Party appears to have responded to the accusation. Check out Gibbs' full post below.

Read More: Drake Previews "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" Off Of His & PARTYNEXTDOOR's Upcoming Collab Album

When Is Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's Album Dropping?

Some Sexy Songs 4 U will be dropping on Friday in honor of Valentine's Day. While they announced the tracklist on Thursday, they didn't reveal whether any of the songs will have featured artists. This has prompted fan theories about who could appear on the project. One idea with some credence is Young Thug as one of the songs is titled after his lawyer, Brian Steele. Steele defended Thug in the masssive YSL RICO case over the last several years.

As for what else fans can expect from the project, Drake told the crowd at his Anita Max Win Tour performance in Melbourne, Australia, this week, that there will be a good amount of "tuned up" songs. “It got an album coming out on February 14th with my brother PARTYNEXTDOOR,” he said. “It’s called Some Sexy Songs 4 U, but it’s some turned up songs for you on there, too. And there’s some personal feelings on there for you. So hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together.”

Read More: Drake Unveils "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Tracklist

[Via]

