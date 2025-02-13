Freddie Gibbs Slams Drake & PartyNextDoor For Allegedly Copying His Album Imagery

Freddie Gibbs called out Drake and PartyNextDoor on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, accusing the two of stealing his imagery for their upcoming album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. They have been stylizing the title as "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," similar to Gibbs' 2022 album, Soul Sold Separately. Gibbs' complaints come after Drake and Party unveiled the cover art and tracklist, earlier this week.

"Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered," Gibbs wrote. He also reposted a fan who added: "I forgot Freddie Gibbs be using the bunny with dollar signs a lot for his stuff. Yeah, Drake and PND just straight up copied that lmfao." On top of that, he shared a post he made back in 2022 to promote his $oul $old $eparately album. Neither Drake nor Party appears to have responded to the accusation. Check out Gibbs' full post below.

When Is Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's Album Dropping?

Some Sexy Songs 4 U will be dropping on Friday in honor of Valentine's Day. While they announced the tracklist on Thursday, they didn't reveal whether any of the songs will have featured artists. This has prompted fan theories about who could appear on the project. One idea with some credence is Young Thug as one of the songs is titled after his lawyer, Brian Steele. Steele defended Thug in the masssive YSL RICO case over the last several years.