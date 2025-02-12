Drake Previews "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" Off Of His & PARTYNEXTDOOR's Upcoming Collab Album

It's almost go time for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR as $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U is about to arrive. Overall, the current temperature on this collaboration album seems pretty warm. Especially when it comes to Drizzy's die-hard supporters. It's a little bit of a different story for those who are more casual listeners (or fans of Kendrick Lamar). After the beef in 2024 and the victory lap that the Compton rapper has been on so far this year, they couldn't seem to care less that this is dropping. The body bag is six feet deep already in their eyes. But regardless of where you stand on The Boy right now, this going to be major moment for the genre.

Especially for the reasons that we just mentioned. But it's also important for Drake to connect on $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U just based on his last several albums. Sure, there's Her Loss which is a fairly solid joint tape with 21 Savage. But since Views, Drake has not been dropping his best material. It's either been too bland or repetitive and the hunger that he once possessed on If You're Reading This It's Too Late is long gone.

When Are Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Dropping Their Album?

But we still have some faith that he might pull through here. Maybe taking a year off and losing to Lamar in the beef will ultimately pay dividends and give us a more focused Drake. From the sounds of the snippets we have gotten, the production quality seems high, and the melodies have been mostly on point. When it comes to any Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR track, you know that you're going to get a mixture of R&B and pop rap.