DJ Akademiks Insists Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Should Have Aired On Tubi, Which It Did

BY Caroline Fisher 494 Views
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks was not a fan of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show finally took place on Sunday, and it's since received mixed reviews. The performance boasted various exciting moments, including surprise appearances from both Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. Regardless, many think the setlist left a lot to be desired, and wish the Compton MC had performed more of his hits. Others have been even more critical than that. This, of course, includes DJ Akademiks.

The internet personality weighed in on the performance during a recent livestream, arguing that it didn't even come close to living up to other Halftime Shows of the past. "What I realize is that Kendrick is levels beneath the people who he has envied," he began. "Go back and watch Usher's performance. Go back and watch Rihanna's performance." Akademiks continued, listing off various reasons he thought Kendrick's performance was lackluster.

Read More: Serena Williams' Husband Addresses The Backlash She's Received For Dissing Drake At Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

"It was weak as baby sh*t," he claimed. "It looked like an amateur showcase to me and I'm not talking about Kendrick himself [...] This sh*t to me looked ghetto. I ain't like the clothes them n****s in the back was wearing, I ain't like the dancing. I seen a bunch of time they're bumping into each other when they're supposed to walk straight lines. All I'm saying is after watching this, with the exception that I do believe they probably got the ratings that they were looking for, I actually fear they might pull Jigga to the side and say 'Yo brother enough of this f*cking sh*t, this ain't the Roc Nation brunch, this is the f*cking Super Bowl.'"

Akademiks went on, claiming that the performance should have aired on Tubi. The only problem here is that it did air on Tubi, meaning Ak's jab didn't land the way he likely thought it would. "Apple, y'all should be f*cking ashamed," he insisted. "This sh*t look like it should have aired on Tubi. Let's keep it a bean."

Read More: Oasis' Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show "Absolute Nonsense"

