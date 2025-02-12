DJ Akademiks Insists Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Should Have Aired On Tubi, Which It Did

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show finally took place on Sunday, and it's since received mixed reviews. The performance boasted various exciting moments, including surprise appearances from both Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. Regardless, many think the setlist left a lot to be desired, and wish the Compton MC had performed more of his hits. Others have been even more critical than that. This, of course, includes DJ Akademiks.

The internet personality weighed in on the performance during a recent livestream, arguing that it didn't even come close to living up to other Halftime Shows of the past. "What I realize is that Kendrick is levels beneath the people who he has envied," he began. "Go back and watch Usher's performance. Go back and watch Rihanna's performance." Akademiks continued, listing off various reasons he thought Kendrick's performance was lackluster.

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

"It was weak as baby sh*t," he claimed. "It looked like an amateur showcase to me and I'm not talking about Kendrick himself [...] This sh*t to me looked ghetto. I ain't like the clothes them n****s in the back was wearing, I ain't like the dancing. I seen a bunch of time they're bumping into each other when they're supposed to walk straight lines. All I'm saying is after watching this, with the exception that I do believe they probably got the ratings that they were looking for, I actually fear they might pull Jigga to the side and say 'Yo brother enough of this f*cking sh*t, this ain't the Roc Nation brunch, this is the f*cking Super Bowl.'"