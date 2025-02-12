Drake Shades Kendrick Lamar As Kai Cenat Accuses NFL Of Using Artificial Crowd Noise During His Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show finally took place this Sunday (February 9), and has since earned mixed reactions from viewers. The show featured plenty of exciting moments, such as surprise appearances from Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, but it still left many unimpressed. Others enjoyed the performance for the most part, but believe the whole thing was a bit overhyped. This includes Kai Cenat, who shared his thoughts on it during a recent stream.

In a clip, the internet personality reacts to the crowd cheering for Kendrick during the show, alleging that the noise of the crowd was faked by the NFL. "Okay, oh my god, they add sound effects to this to the NFL sh*t," he said. "So right here, there was no sound, I just heard crowd sounds on my life right here there was no sounds. F*ck, they add crowd effects? I did not know that." In another clip, Cenat opened up about his experience seeing the show in person, claiming that it was far different than the recording.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Kendrick Lamar came out, word to my mother, if anybody was there y'all knew it. Y'all felt it. Crowd was making no noise. This is me being honest. I was there," he explained. Cenat continued, revealing that the crowd was the loudest when Kendrick, Jackson, and Williams were shown for the first time and when "Not Like Us" was performed. He added that he thinks Kendrick could have swapped out some of his songs for others for a more enjoyable show.

Unsurprisingly, Drake fans have taken this opportunity to troll Kendrick. It looks like the Toronto MC himself has even gotten in on it. Social media users recently noticed that he liked clip of Cenat making his accusations on Instagram. This appears to indicate that he's enjoying the theory at least a little. Considering the rough month he's had, supporters can't blame him.