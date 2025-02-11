Mustard Reveals How Drake Can Bounce Back Following Kendrick Lamar's Crippling Super Bowl Performance

The "Not Like Us" producer has a simple solution for Drizzy.

It's safe to say that Kendrick Lamar is still laying the smack down on Drake even in 2025. The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show saw the Compton MC embarrass the Canadian hitmaker on all levels. The performances of "euphoria" and "Not Like Us" are going to be major timestamps in the ongoing beef between these two hip-hop titans. Overall, they were incredible moments to witness, a sentiment that Mustard (producer of "Not Like Us") can agree with. Per AllHipHop, he expressed just how thrilling it was to be there with Lamar on the field in an over-the-phone interview with radio host Big Boy.

"It felt electrifying," Mustard said about when the crowd shouted out "A minor." "Everybody was just screaming. It was just crazy. Like a wave, you know? The whole crowd just carried that moment." In addition, the California native was asked about a handful of other topics that hip-hop fans have been discussing since Sunday. One of which was about the meaning behind the lowercase "a" chain that K. Dot sported. There's been debate on whether it was a reference to that iconic "Not Like Us" lyric or for Lamar's pgLang label.

Is Drake Dropping An Album In 2025?

Mustard kept it a buck and told Big Boy that he had no clue what symbolized. "I actually don’t know. I think that has something to do with pgLang, but I didn’t ask him. I actually just seen that chain when we walked." However, the juiciest question of them all regarded how Drake cold bounce back from the destructive halftime performance. Mustard has not had the nicest things to say about The Boy since the beef took off last year, but he's dropping a helpful but simple nugget of wisdom.

"I actually don’t think about what he could do," he said matter-of-factly. "I just try to stay aligned with pure stuff, like just being on the right side of things—no tactics, no gimmicks. Just make music, man. Make good music, and you’ll be fine." This is potentially a subtle dig at Drake's suing saga and social media taunts over the course of the Lamar feud. However, Mustard does have a point. Fans have not been all that high on Drake's material over the last several years. So, coming back with some strong music could slowly bring people back. He does have a chance to do so this Friday with his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. It will be his first since 2023's For All The Dogs.

