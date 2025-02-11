Stephen A Smith Grades Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Cole Blake 412 Views
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith loved the performance.

Stephen A Smith says he was a huge fan of Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Reflecting on the event during the latest episode of his self-titled show, Smith began by suggesting that Lamar "didn't disappoint." He noted "Not Like Us" specifically, showering the song with praise.

"First of all, 'All the Stars' is one of my favorite songs. Let me get that out the way. SZA, I like her as an artist too and I love hearing her voice. That's true too... That's not why I'm giving this an A grade. I'm gonna tell you why I'm giving this an A grade, because the brother played, 'Not Like Us.' That's why. That's what I wanted to see." He then noted the "suspense" that came with Kendrick Lamar's buildup to the performance of the diss track. "This brother went a step further. He teased it brilliantly and he kept teasing it throughout the performance. And then finally, he was talking about getting sued and all this other stuff so he had to watch what he said, but then he went ahead and performed the song. That's representing Compton. That's representing hip-hop."

Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates

In addition to "All the Stars" and "Not Like Us," Lamar performed "Squabble Up," "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," and "TV Off." Despite Stephen A Smith loving the show, the setlist has been proving to be quite controversial.

Following his performance at Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar will be embarking on the Grand National tour alongside SZA. Together, they'll be performing 36 shows across North America and Europe. Their first show will commence on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis with a final show slated for August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
