Stephen A Smith Grades Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Stephen A Smith says he was a huge fan of Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Reflecting on the event during the latest episode of his self-titled show, Smith began by suggesting that Lamar "didn't disappoint." He noted "Not Like Us" specifically, showering the song with praise.
"First of all, 'All the Stars' is one of my favorite songs. Let me get that out the way. SZA, I like her as an artist too and I love hearing her voice. That's true too... That's not why I'm giving this an A grade. I'm gonna tell you why I'm giving this an A grade, because the brother played, 'Not Like Us.' That's why. That's what I wanted to see." He then noted the "suspense" that came with Kendrick Lamar's buildup to the performance of the diss track. "This brother went a step further. He teased it brilliantly and he kept teasing it throughout the performance. And then finally, he was talking about getting sued and all this other stuff so he had to watch what he said, but then he went ahead and performed the song. That's representing Compton. That's representing hip-hop."
Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates
Stephen a smith says Kendrick Lamar deserved a grade A for his halftime performance for last night . He kept it HipHop by playing not like us . He put Drake in a casket pic.twitter.com/iQQ1GkQM6s
In addition to "All the Stars" and "Not Like Us," Lamar performed "Squabble Up," "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," and "TV Off." Despite Stephen A Smith loving the show, the setlist has been proving to be quite controversial.
Following his performance at Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar will be embarking on the Grand National tour alongside SZA. Together, they'll be performing 36 shows across North America and Europe. Their first show will commence on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis with a final show slated for August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.
